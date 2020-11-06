Advanced search

Shop Local: Welwyn Hatfield businesses that are still offering deliveries and online orders

PUBLISHED: 11:37 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 06 November 2020

Welwyn Hatfield businesses are still staying open dor deliveries and online orders.

Welwyn Hatfield businesses are still staying open dor deliveries and online orders.

With the second national lockdown of the year now in full swing, the Welwyn Hatfield Times has compiled a list businesses who will still be delivering goods as part of our Shop Local campaign

If you own a business and would like to be featured on the list, please email news@whtimes.co.uk.

Businesses in Welwyn Hatfield that will be delivering:

Smarty Schoolwear in Hatfield will still be doing their online orders for delivery.

The Tilbury & The White Hart are offering menus inspired by each pub, ‘The Tilbury at home’ and ‘The White Hart at home’. These menus are released on a Monday to collect on a Saturday and are provided in recyclable packaging with easy heating guidelines. Their new website will be live soon at: www.bainandbridges.co.uk.

WGC GRILL AND PIZZA will be open for food delivery from 3pm to midnight 7 days a week - they can be reached on 01707 390236 or 01707393838.

Twisted Willows Hertford will still be delivering Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield and offering collection.

