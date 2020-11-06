Shop Local: Welwyn Hatfield businesses that are still offering deliveries and online orders

With the second national lockdown of the year now in full swing, the Welwyn Hatfield Times has compiled a list businesses who will still be delivering goods as part of our Shop Local campaign

If you own a business and would like to be featured on the list, please email news@whtimes.co.uk.

Businesses in Welwyn Hatfield that will be delivering:

Smarty Schoolwear in Hatfield will still be doing their online orders for delivery.

The Tilbury & The White Hart are offering menus inspired by each pub, ‘The Tilbury at home’ and ‘The White Hart at home’. These menus are released on a Monday to collect on a Saturday and are provided in recyclable packaging with easy heating guidelines. Their new website will be live soon at: www.bainandbridges.co.uk.

WGC GRILL AND PIZZA will be open for food delivery from 3pm to midnight 7 days a week - they can be reached on 01707 390236 or 01707393838.

Twisted Willows Hertford will still be delivering Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield and offering collection.