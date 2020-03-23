Advanced search

More small businesses set to benefit from business grant

PUBLISHED: 12:02 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 29 June 2020

More Welwyn Hatfield businesses are eligible for a business grant. Picture: Pixabay/No-longer-here

More small businesses in Welwyn Hatfield impacted by COVID-19 will now be eligible to receive financial support, as funding remains available under the discretionary grant scheme.

The government introduced the discretionary business grant last month for those businesses which were not eligible for the Small Business Grant Fund or the Retail Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund.

The initial portion of applications focused on businesses identified by the government as priorities and now the remaining funds are available to provide financial support to a wider range of businesses.

Eligible businesses include those that rely on the sale or hire of goods and services to businesses which were required by the government to close on March 23, 2020 and also have fixed property costs.

Government funding is limited and the final awards will depend upon the number of businesses applying and the level of fixed property costs borne by a business will be one of the significant criteria.

Councillor Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: “We are delighted that with this second tranche of funding, we can focus on local needs, enabling us to extend financial support to more small businesses in Welwyn Hatfield that have been severely impacted by COVID-19. Now, more than ever, we need to do all we can to help our business community recover, rebuild and start to prosper again.” For further details and to apply visit Welwyn Hatfield Council’s website here

“The closing date for applications is July 3. Grants will be issued as soon as possible after the application process closes. Any applications received after this date will not be considered. Only one grant will be paid per business in the borough and not for each property.”

