Christmas burglary spree in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating burglaries in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City. Archant

Police have issued crime prevention advice following a string of burglaries across Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City over the course of three days.

High Dells in Hatfield was targeted twice between December 20 to 21.

Between 4.45pm on December 20 and 12.30pm on December 21, someone forced their way into a property through a door.

A games console and handbag were taken.

At around 12.30pm on December 21, an attempt was made to open a bedroom door.

The offender was disturbed by occupant and ran off.

Burglars struck in Birchwood Close, Hatfield, in the early hours of December 22.

They got in and stole a wallet and watch.

In Welwyn Garden City, burglars got away with jewellery, a DVD player and cosmetics after breaking into a home in Holwell Road between 10pm on December 21 and 8am on December 22.

A property in Beehive Lane, Welwyn Garden City, was among those targeted.

Between 9am and 6.50pm on December 19, burglars smashed the glass in a rear door to get in.

Computer equipment and a safe were stolen.

A television was also damaged.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact police on 101 or report online at www.herts.police.uk/report

Police are urging people to review their home security to help deter opportunist thieves.

Ensure all doors and windows are kept locked and valuable items are not left on display.

Police would also encourage people to give their home a ‘lived in look’ by installing timer switches to turn lights on when they are not at home.

Further advice is available here: https://www.herts.police.uk/Information-and-services/Advice/Crime-prevention/Protect-your-home/