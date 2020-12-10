Brighten up Christmas: Residents deck the halls for December
PUBLISHED: 09:59 12 December 2020
Anne Suslak
Christmas decorations from Ian Nicholson, who lives in Hillcrest, Hatfield with his wife Lucy, and children Ellen, 15, George, 11, and three-year-old Molly. Picture: Ian Nicholson
Archant
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar.
Tracy Chapman's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Tracy Chapman
Although Christmas will be different for everyone this year, residents are already adorning their rooftops, trees and houses with festive decorations.
Please send pictures of your Christmas decorations to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk, along with your name and the area where you live, for a chance to be featured in the WHT.
Sara Folly's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Sara Folly Kelly May's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Kelly May Joyce Yong's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Joyce Yong A Christmas wreath handmade by Annmarie Tapp. Picture: Annmarie Tapp Amber Thornhill's Christmas decorations in Hatfield Garden Village. Picture: Amber Thornhill Anne Dgama's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Anne Dgama Amber Thornhill's Christmas decorations in Hatfield Garden Village. Picture: Amber Thornhill Amy Jefferies' Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Amy Jefferies A Christmas wreath handmade by Annmarie Tapp. Picture: Annmarie Tapp
Christmas decorations at Birdcage Bridal Boutique in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Bethany Williams Bee Cousins' The Greatest Showman themed Christmas tree. Picture: Bee Cousins Bee Cousins' Alice in Wonderland themed Christmas tree. Picture: Bee Cousins Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd
