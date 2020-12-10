Advanced search

Brighten up Christmas: Residents deck the halls for December

PUBLISHED: 09:59 12 December 2020

Christmas decorations from Ian Nicholson, who lives in Hillcrest, Hatfield with his wife Lucy, and children Ellen, 15, George, 11, and three-year-old Molly. Picture: Ian Nicholson

Christmas decorations from Ian Nicholson, who lives in Hillcrest, Hatfield with his wife Lucy, and children Ellen, 15, George, 11, and three-year-old Molly. Picture: Ian Nicholson

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar.

Tracy Chapman's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Tracy ChapmanTracy Chapman's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Tracy Chapman

Although Christmas will be different for everyone this year, residents are already adorning their rooftops, trees and houses with festive decorations.

Please send pictures of your Christmas decorations to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk, along with your name and the area where you live, for a chance to be featured in the WHT.

Sara Folly's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Sara FollySara Folly's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Sara Folly

Kelly May's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Kelly MayKelly May's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Kelly May

Joyce Yong's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Joyce YongJoyce Yong's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Joyce Yong

A Christmas wreath handmade by Annmarie Tapp. Picture: Annmarie TappA Christmas wreath handmade by Annmarie Tapp. Picture: Annmarie Tapp

Amber Thornhill's Christmas decorations in Hatfield Garden Village. Picture: Amber ThornhillAmber Thornhill's Christmas decorations in Hatfield Garden Village. Picture: Amber Thornhill

Anne Dgama's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Anne DgamaAnne Dgama's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Anne Dgama

Amber Thornhill's Christmas decorations in Hatfield Garden Village. Picture: Amber ThornhillAmber Thornhill's Christmas decorations in Hatfield Garden Village. Picture: Amber Thornhill

Amy Jefferies' Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Amy JefferiesAmy Jefferies' Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Amy Jefferies

A Christmas wreath handmade by Annmarie Tapp. Picture: Annmarie TappA Christmas wreath handmade by Annmarie Tapp. Picture: Annmarie Tapp

Christmas decorations at Birdcage Bridal Boutique in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Bethany WilliamsChristmas decorations at Birdcage Bridal Boutique in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Bethany Williams

Bee Cousins' The Greatest Showman themed Christmas tree. Picture: Bee CousinsBee Cousins' The Greatest Showman themed Christmas tree. Picture: Bee Cousins

Bee Cousins' Alice in Wonderland themed Christmas tree. Picture: Bee CousinsBee Cousins' Alice in Wonderland themed Christmas tree. Picture: Bee Cousins

Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James BuddChristmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd

Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James BuddChristmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd

Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James BuddChristmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd

Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James BuddChristmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd

Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James BuddChristmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd

Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James BuddChristmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd

Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James BuddChristmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd

