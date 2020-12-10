Brighten up Christmas: Residents deck the halls for December

Christmas decorations from Ian Nicholson, who lives in Hillcrest, Hatfield with his wife Lucy, and children Ellen, 15, George, 11, and three-year-old Molly. Picture: Ian Nicholson Archant

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar.

Tracy Chapman's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Tracy Chapman Tracy Chapman's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Tracy Chapman

Although Christmas will be different for everyone this year, residents are already adorning their rooftops, trees and houses with festive decorations.

Please send pictures of your Christmas decorations to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk, along with your name and the area where you live, for a chance to be featured in the WHT.

Sara Folly's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Sara Folly Sara Folly's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Sara Folly

Kelly May's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Kelly May Kelly May's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Kelly May

Joyce Yong's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Joyce Yong Joyce Yong's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Joyce Yong

A Christmas wreath handmade by Annmarie Tapp. Picture: Annmarie Tapp A Christmas wreath handmade by Annmarie Tapp. Picture: Annmarie Tapp

Amber Thornhill's Christmas decorations in Hatfield Garden Village. Picture: Amber Thornhill Amber Thornhill's Christmas decorations in Hatfield Garden Village. Picture: Amber Thornhill

Anne Dgama's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Anne Dgama Anne Dgama's Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Anne Dgama

Amber Thornhill's Christmas decorations in Hatfield Garden Village. Picture: Amber Thornhill Amber Thornhill's Christmas decorations in Hatfield Garden Village. Picture: Amber Thornhill

Amy Jefferies' Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Amy Jefferies Amy Jefferies' Christmas tree in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Amy Jefferies

A Christmas wreath handmade by Annmarie Tapp. Picture: Annmarie Tapp A Christmas wreath handmade by Annmarie Tapp. Picture: Annmarie Tapp

Christmas decorations at Birdcage Bridal Boutique in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Bethany Williams Christmas decorations at Birdcage Bridal Boutique in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Bethany Williams

Bee Cousins' The Greatest Showman themed Christmas tree. Picture: Bee Cousins Bee Cousins' The Greatest Showman themed Christmas tree. Picture: Bee Cousins

Bee Cousins' Alice in Wonderland themed Christmas tree. Picture: Bee Cousins Bee Cousins' Alice in Wonderland themed Christmas tree. Picture: Bee Cousins

Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd

Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd

Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd

Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd

Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd

Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd

Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd Christmas decorations in Richards Street, Hatfield. Picture: James Budd