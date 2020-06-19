Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield commercial renter has £22,000 arrears wiped by council

PUBLISHED: 12:37 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 19 June 2020

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has written-off commercial debt. Picture Sarah Allison.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has written-off commercial debt. Picture Sarah Allison.

Archant

A Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council commercial tenant does not have to pay back £22,000 in rent to the council.

The council’s cabinet decided on Tuesday to write off the rent of one of its council-owned commercial properties after the tenant went into administration.

As the press and public were restricted for this commercial sensitive item, a Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council spokeswoman – when asked – said: “Unfortunately the tenant suffered financial difficulties and went into administration.

“Despite exhausting all possible options, the council was unable to recover the remaining debt which then required write-off.

“The council has a policy on write-offs and within this, sets an annual provision in the event that we need to write off any commercial rent.

“We have followed our approved policy and the amount of £22k written off in this case was within the set provision.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over social distancing and ‘people urinating in the river’ at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: Lucy Claire Cann

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Shoppers queue for Sports Direct and TK Maxx at Hatfield’s Galleria as non-essential shops return

Shoppers return to the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Zephyr18

Most Read

Concern over social distancing and ‘people urinating in the river’ at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: Lucy Claire Cann

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Shoppers queue for Sports Direct and TK Maxx at Hatfield’s Galleria as non-essential shops return

Shoppers return to the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Zephyr18

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield commercial renter has £22,000 arrears wiped by council

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has written-off commercial debt. Picture Sarah Allison.

Luke Tingey becomes first Potters Bar Town signing after swoop for Hendon defender

Luke Tingey has become Potters Bar Town's first signing of the summer. Picture: DANNY LOO

Chemo drugs made at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital ‘will mean fewer cancellations’ for cancer patients

Principal pharmacist Fiona Clarke, chief pharmacist Andrew Hood, and chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Nick Carver have officially opened the new pharmacy unit at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Surveying equipment worth £20,000 stolen from South Mimms near M25

A Total Robotic Station has been stolen near the M25 at Junction 23. Picture: Picasa/Wikimedia Commons

Concern over social distancing and ‘people urinating in the river’ at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: Lucy Claire Cann
Drive 24