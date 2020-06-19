Welwyn Hatfield commercial renter has £22,000 arrears wiped by council
PUBLISHED: 12:37 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 19 June 2020
A Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council commercial tenant does not have to pay back £22,000 in rent to the council.
The council’s cabinet decided on Tuesday to write off the rent of one of its council-owned commercial properties after the tenant went into administration.
As the press and public were restricted for this commercial sensitive item, a Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council spokeswoman – when asked – said: “Unfortunately the tenant suffered financial difficulties and went into administration.
“Despite exhausting all possible options, the council was unable to recover the remaining debt which then required write-off.
“The council has a policy on write-offs and within this, sets an annual provision in the event that we need to write off any commercial rent.
“We have followed our approved policy and the amount of £22k written off in this case was within the set provision.”
