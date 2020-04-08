Welwyn Hatfield urged not to light bonfires after garden waste suspension
PUBLISHED: 08:44 11 April 2020
Welwyn Hatfield residents are being urged by the borough council to not light bonfires after the suspension of the collection of garden waste.
The council has said if your neighbour is self-isolating, smoke from a bonfire could have an impact on their health.
Bonfires can also risk public safety, putting pressure on emergency services when they are needed elsewhere.
One resident, from Holliers Way in Hatfield, told the WHT that she has been plagued by neighbours lighting continuous fires. She is self-isolating due to suspected COVID-19 symptoms, and said its affecting her health but as its not illegal she cannot get her neighbours to stop.
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has urged residents to consider home composting. For more on composting go to one.welhat.gov.uk/home-composting and for garden waste go to welhat.gov.uk/coronavirus/rubbish-and-recycling/garden-waste.
