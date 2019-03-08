Over 5,000 young people celebrate Welwyn Hatfield's Big Summer

Over 5,000 young people took part in Welwyn Hatfield's Big Summer.

The event, which included more than 300 activities, ran for four weeks from Thursday, August 1.

Welwyn Hatfield borough Cllr Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: "This is the third year we have organised a BIG Summer, and this year's was even bigger and better than the past two - running for just under four weeks.

"The council worked hard with local partners to ensure that there was a mix of activities that appealed to everyone from toddlers through to teens, and that there was plenty happening each day at locations across the borough. I'd like to thank our partners and the council's community partnerships team for putting on such fantastic events, and also thank everyone who attended an event and helped to make it such a success."

Other activities will continue at Mill Green Mill and Museum and the Jim McDonald Centre, for more information go to: one.welhat.gov.uk/events.