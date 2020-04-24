Welwyn Hatfield garden waste collections set to return

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has resumed its brown bin service. Picture: WHBC. Archant

Welwyn Hatfield residents can look forward to garden and food waste collections returning next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The borough council suspended its brown bin service in late March after crews at Urbaser were depleted due to self-isolation, increased need for social distancing and sickness.

Instead it kept the most critical collection services, refuse recycling and clinical waste, going. From Wednesday, May 6, the garden service will resume.

Councillor Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment, thanked residents for their “patience and understanding” and Urbaser for maintaining the service during this difficult time.

Anyone who subscribed to the garden waste service both this year and last can put their bin out on their usual collection day if they missed the service.

The council is still looking at how they will compensate people for missed collections, and is also urging residents to subscribe as soon as possible to the service for 2020/21, here welhat.gov.uk/gardenwaste.

If you have any more questions on garden waste please go here welhat.gov.uk/coronavirus/rubbish-and-recycling/garden-waste.