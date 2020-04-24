Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield garden waste collections set to return

PUBLISHED: 12:58 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 24 April 2020

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has resumed its brown bin service. Picture: WHBC.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has resumed its brown bin service. Picture: WHBC.

Archant

Welwyn Hatfield residents can look forward to garden and food waste collections returning next month.

The borough council suspended its brown bin service in late March after crews at Urbaser were depleted due to self-isolation, increased need for social distancing and sickness.

Instead it kept the most critical collection services, refuse recycling and clinical waste, going. From Wednesday, May 6, the garden service will resume.

Councillor Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment, thanked residents for their “patience and understanding” and Urbaser for maintaining the service during this difficult time.

Anyone who subscribed to the garden waste service both this year and last can put their bin out on their usual collection day if they missed the service.

The council is still looking at how they will compensate people for missed collections, and is also urging residents to subscribe as soon as possible to the service for 2020/21, here welhat.gov.uk/gardenwaste.

If you have any more questions on garden waste please go here welhat.gov.uk/coronavirus/rubbish-and-recycling/garden-waste.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs attend alleged vehicle theft in Welwyn Garden City

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports

Police attended the scene at Stockbreach Road in Hatfield.

Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander

Family pays tribute to cyclist who died in Hatfield crash

Freddie Oborne died in a crash on the A414 near Hatfield House. Picture: Herts Police

Cyclist dies after A414 crash near Hatfield House

The cyclist died at the scene of the A414 crash near Hatfield House.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs attend alleged vehicle theft in Welwyn Garden City

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports

Police attended the scene at Stockbreach Road in Hatfield.

Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander

Family pays tribute to cyclist who died in Hatfield crash

Freddie Oborne died in a crash on the A414 near Hatfield House. Picture: Herts Police

Cyclist dies after A414 crash near Hatfield House

The cyclist died at the scene of the A414 crash near Hatfield House.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield garden waste collections set to return

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has resumed its brown bin service. Picture: WHBC.

Community centre used to house homeless in Hatfield

The Jim McDonald Centre in Hatfield has been turned into a homeless shelter during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Resolve.

Rock Choir keeping Britain singing with live broadcasts on Facebook

Rock Choir members singing together on stage before the coronavirus lockdown. Rock Choir is holding daily singing sessions on its Facebook page at 3pm each day. Picture: Darren House.

Which Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar shops and takeaways are open?

Some takeaways are open in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Herts Ad Sunday League: Great seasons for Five Acres and Chequers remembered

Five Acres' first team and reserves met in the final of the 1982 Herts Ad Sunday League Challenge Cup. Picture: BRIAN HUBBELL
Drive 24