Advanced search

County should investigate carcinogenic bromate at Hatfield Aerodrome site before quarry agreed

PUBLISHED: 06:58 20 November 2019

Ellenbrook and Smallford residents associations oppose the quarry. Picture: Michael Howarth.

Ellenbrook and Smallford residents associations oppose the quarry. Picture: Michael Howarth.

Archant

A carcinogenic bromate plume should be investigated before Herts county council considers a quarry on the Hatfield Aerodrome site, the borough council urges.

In a meeting of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's development management committee on Thursday, councillors said they would respond to the county council consultation by calling for a full independent investigation into bromate at the Colney Parish site.

Liberal Democrat borough councillor Frank Marsh, who sits on the committee, said not "one single independent expert" has produced a report about where the bromate plume is now.

Deputy leader of the council Duncan Bell, who raised the matter with the committee, said it should not even be on the agenda of HCC until it can be understood how the bromate would affect the area.

Cllr Bell also urged councillors to consider the increased impact of the A1057 - the road from St Albans to Hatfield and the A1(M) - and the potential to "undermine trust" in the planning process if Ellenbrook fields does not become a country park.

Brett Aggregates has applied to quarry Green Belt land at the former Hatfield Aerodrome site, in Colney Heath parish, near Notcutts Nursery in Smallford.Brett Aggregates has applied to quarry Green Belt land at the former Hatfield Aerodrome site, in Colney Heath parish, near Notcutts Nursery in Smallford.

Herts county and Hatfield Town councillor Margaret Eames-Petersen said she was in agreement with Cllr Bell and added the committee's decision could prevent "catastrophe in the future".

Cllr Eames Peterson said many residents "feel betrayed by broken promises, and added "now is the time to have a Hatfield Park".

Gregory Mulch, the agent for Brett Aggregates, also told councillors that the sand and gravel company has been working with Affinity Water and the Environment Agency to make sure the new quarry will lie outside the bromate plume.

All councillors agreed that the concerns were valid but noted that they are responding to the HCC consultation as the final decision rests with the county.

Park runners route could be affected by Ellenbrook quarry. Picture: Michael Howarth.Park runners route could be affected by Ellenbrook quarry. Picture: Michael Howarth.

They decided to express a "strong objection" to the plans, reference the country park agreement, transport, environment issue and need for an investigation.

Affinity Water and the Environment Agency have also told the WHT that they are monitoring the situation and have no concerns about the bromate plume at present.

St Albans City and District Council, Colney Heath Parish Council and Hatfield Town Council have all raised concerns about the plans.

There is set to be a meeting of the county development management committee next Wednesday at 10am to discuss the proposals.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s Morrisons announces a 3-course Christmas dinner for less than a tenner

The Christmas Meal Deal will cost less than £10. Photo: DANNY LOO

Hatfield fly-tipping investigation could land criminal with £50,000 fine

Fly-tipping at the Common following reclying bank move to Kennelwood Lane. Picture: WHBC.

Most Read

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s Morrisons announces a 3-course Christmas dinner for less than a tenner

The Christmas Meal Deal will cost less than £10. Photo: DANNY LOO

Hatfield fly-tipping investigation could land criminal with £50,000 fine

Fly-tipping at the Common following reclying bank move to Kennelwood Lane. Picture: WHBC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

County should investigate carcinogenic bromate at Hatfield Aerodrome site before quarry agreed

Ellenbrook and Smallford residents associations oppose the quarry. Picture: Michael Howarth.

Exciting young talent motivating Lee O’Leary to help both them and Potters Bar Town progress

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary says he is excited by his young side. Picture: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar Town back on the winning trail after Merstham success

Josh Hutchinson scored and missed a penalty in Potters Bar Town's 2-1 win over Merstham. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

Addressing ‘backlog’ of planning applications in Hertsmere could cost £90,000

Planning applications are taking a long time to approve at Hertsmere Borough Council. Picture: Submitted.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists