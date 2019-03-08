Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council pays tribute to former councillor who died in street with head injuries

PUBLISHED: 10:21 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 28 August 2019

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Submitted.

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Submitted.

Archant

The leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has paid tribute to a former councillor from Welwyn Garden City who died after suffering serious head injuries at the weekend.

Marietta Louise Lotz, who represented Peartree ward from 2008 to 2011, was found collapsed in the street in Fordwich Road just before 8pm on Saturday, having suffered serious head injuries.

READ MORE: Woman who died in Welwyn Garden City from head injuries was Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor

Paramedics attended and the 64-year-old received medical treatment, but sadly died a short while later.

Cllr Tony Kingsbury said the council was "shocked to hear the news of this terrible incident".

READ MORE: Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

And speaking on behalf of the council, and in his capacity as leader, he expressed sadness at the passing of the former councillor.

"Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends at this difficult time," he said.

Debby Foxwell, of Fordwich Road, was charged with murder and aggravated burglary on Sunday evening.

The 40-year-old appeared before Hatfield Remand Court on Monday, and has been remanded in custody to appear before St Albans Crown Court today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting Operation Paragone.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Woman who died in Welwyn Garden City from head injuries was Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Herts police

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

Should doors be white in Welwyn Garden City?

A black door. Picture: Pixabay.

Plans to turn industrial unit to church in Welwyn Garden City

An industrial unit in Welwyn Garden City could be the new location of the church. Picture: Pixabay.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Woman who died in Welwyn Garden City from head injuries was Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Herts police

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

Should doors be white in Welwyn Garden City?

A black door. Picture: Pixabay.

Plans to turn industrial unit to church in Welwyn Garden City

An industrial unit in Welwyn Garden City could be the new location of the church. Picture: Pixabay.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Failed Welwyn businessman jailed after beating his wife in Stevenage

Tawhid Juneja, who was the managing director of Stevenage-based Primary Care People, has been jailed after abusing his wife for years. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council pays tribute to former councillor who died in street with head injuries

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Submitted.

Woman who died in Welwyn Garden City from head injuries was Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Herts police

Fire breaks out in Welwyn field

The field, near Whitehill, caught alight at 5.56pm on Monday August 26. Picture: Lynda Peters.

‘Motor history brought to life’ as Hertfordshire Motor Show returns to Knebworth

Knebworth House, Classic Car Show and Herts Motorshow. Picture: Melissa Page.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists