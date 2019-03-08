Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council pays tribute to former councillor who died in street with head injuries

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Submitted. Archant

The leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has paid tribute to a former councillor from Welwyn Garden City who died after suffering serious head injuries at the weekend.

Marietta Louise Lotz, who represented Peartree ward from 2008 to 2011, was found collapsed in the street in Fordwich Road just before 8pm on Saturday, having suffered serious head injuries.

Paramedics attended and the 64-year-old received medical treatment, but sadly died a short while later.

Cllr Tony Kingsbury said the council was "shocked to hear the news of this terrible incident".

And speaking on behalf of the council, and in his capacity as leader, he expressed sadness at the passing of the former councillor.

"Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends at this difficult time," he said.

Debby Foxwell, of Fordwich Road, was charged with murder and aggravated burglary on Sunday evening.

The 40-year-old appeared before Hatfield Remand Court on Monday, and has been remanded in custody to appear before St Albans Crown Court today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting Operation Paragone.