Welwyn Garden City woman says mould issues affecting her kids health at council flat

PUBLISHED: 14:39 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 10 December 2019

The house mould in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kimberlie Richings.

The house mould in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kimberlie Richings.

A woman from Welwyn Garden City has claimed that problems with mould in her home are affecting her children's health.

The house mould in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kimberlie Richings.

The three children - all under five - have various health issues including one who was born premature, another who has autism and one that has pneumonia.

Kimberlie Richings says her health worker wrote to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council - which owns the Kingscroft property - on November 4 to urge them to tackle the mould, but it has not been sorted so far.

Her 21 month old has been in Lister Hospital due to pneumonia and her six month old - who was born premature - has bronchitis, she says.

The health visitors letter reads: "They have followed the instructions and guidance given by the council, but find they are still unable to rid their flat of damp and mould - it is even spreading to the curtains near the babies cot."

The house mould in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kimberlie Richings.

The health visitor also highlighted Kimberlie's chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which is a respiratory illness, to the council.

"[The mould] must be a common problem at this time of year as the weather is getting colder and heating switched on, but I would like to request that you might assist the family further with tackling the issue of the mould, in order to prevent further health issues to the family members," she added.

After being in the house for three years, Kimberlie says the mould appeared last year and - despite her best efforts - she has not been able to get rid of it from the house.

The house mould in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kimberlie Richings.

"It's ridiculous as it just keeps coming back and there are water droplets all over the house," she told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

"I have not had one home visit since I've been here."

In this time Kimberlie says she has notified the council three or four times of the issue and hopes this time there will be a permanent fix found for the mould.

In response, a borough council spokesperson said: "We received a report of mould from Ms Richings last December, and found that the cause was condensation. Officers gave advice on how to prevent this from occurring.

The house mould in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kimberlie Richings.

"We received a complaint from Ms Richings on December 3 regarding the mould returning, and have arranged a visit [on Thursday] to the property to assess the situation."

