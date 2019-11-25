Welwyn Hatfield cancels nearly all council meetings due to General Election

Several council meetings will not go- head at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council due to the General Election on December 12.

This includes gathering of full council, the standards committee, the cabinet housing panel and the cabinet planning and parking panel.

However the development management committee meeting is still planned to go ahead, as purdah rules do not affect normal council business.

Cabinet will meet this year but full council and many other committees will not be back until after New Year.

This means January will be a jam-packed month of council meetings with one nearly every day until the end of the month, including a special cabinet meeting.

Local Plan hearing sessions have also moved to Monday, December 16, Tuesday, December 17 and Wednesday, December 18.

Hertfordshire County Council and Hertsmere Borough Council are still set to hold most of their meetings during the election period.