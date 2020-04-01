Welwyn Hatfield parking staff reportedly abused

Parking enforcement officers working for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council have been reportedly abused doing their job.

The council has said it will not “be tolerated” when they are trying to keep people safe while following social distancing guidelines.

They said: “To ensure that we protect road users, vulnerable residents and those providing essential services, we’ll continue to enforce double yellow lines, obstructive or dangerous parking, disabled parking bays, loading bays and time-limited parking bays in on-street parking.

“You’ll therefore continue to see our parking enforcement officers out and about, so please treat them with respect.”

The council has suspended car parking charges and lifted enforcement on resident permits and voucher schemes and single yellow lines.

For those in permit zones, they will be automatically extending all your permits once the extent of the situation is known.