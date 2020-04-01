Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield parking staff reportedly abused

PUBLISHED: 14:15 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 01 April 2020

A parking enforcement officer in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

A parking enforcement officer in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Mia Jankowicz

Parking enforcement officers working for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council have been reportedly abused doing their job.

The council has said it will not “be tolerated” when they are trying to keep people safe while following social distancing guidelines.

You may also want to watch:

They said: “To ensure that we protect road users, vulnerable residents and those providing essential services, we’ll continue to enforce double yellow lines, obstructive or dangerous parking, disabled parking bays, loading bays and time-limited parking bays in on-street parking.

“You’ll therefore continue to see our parking enforcement officers out and about, so please treat them with respect.”

The council has suspended car parking charges and lifted enforcement on resident permits and voucher schemes and single yellow lines.

For those in permit zones, they will be automatically extending all your permits once the extent of the situation is known.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Garden waste suspended in Welwyn Hatfield but open for collection in Hertsmere

Brown bin, garden waste, collections are temporarily suspended. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield warehouse worker fears going to work in coronavirus pandemic

DHL run the warehouse for M&S online. Picture: M&S/DHL.

Have you seen rainbows in Welwyn Hatfield windows?

Stephanie Robinson's boys drew rainbows onto their windows. Picture: Stephanie Robinson

Man claiming to have COVID-19 allegedly coughs in shopper’s face in Hatfield

The incident allegedly took place at the Birchwood Co-op store on Homestead Road, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Which Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar shops and takeaways are open?

Some takeaways are open in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Most Read

Garden waste suspended in Welwyn Hatfield but open for collection in Hertsmere

Brown bin, garden waste, collections are temporarily suspended. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield warehouse worker fears going to work in coronavirus pandemic

DHL run the warehouse for M&S online. Picture: M&S/DHL.

Have you seen rainbows in Welwyn Hatfield windows?

Stephanie Robinson's boys drew rainbows onto their windows. Picture: Stephanie Robinson

Man claiming to have COVID-19 allegedly coughs in shopper’s face in Hatfield

The incident allegedly took place at the Birchwood Co-op store on Homestead Road, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Which Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar shops and takeaways are open?

Some takeaways are open in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Stevenage nurse exposes damning PPE failings on Lister coronavirus wards

A nurse at Lister Hospital was 'terrified' after being asked to enter wards without basic protection. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield parking staff reportedly abused

A parking enforcement officer in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Codicote and Stotfold add names to letter questioning FA decision to void season

Stotfold have added their name to a letter sent by hundreds of clubs to the FA. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Man claiming to have COVID-19 allegedly coughs in shopper’s face in Hatfield

The incident allegedly took place at the Birchwood Co-op store on Homestead Road, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.
Drive 24