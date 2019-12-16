Welwyn Hatfield Local Plan hearings begin

The promoted and allocated sites under the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's Local Plan. Picture: WHBC. Archant

The Local Plan examination hearings start in Welwyn Hatfield today and will last until Wednesday.

Beginning with a close look at the Birchall Garden Suburb site - between Welwyn Garden City and Hertford - at 1pm today.

This session will include Green Belt release, Green Corridor, employment, retail development, community/education development, travellers site and waste.

Tomorrow there will be two sessions with housing need forecasts at 9.30am to 1pm and employment land need in the afternoon from 2-5pm.

The planning inspector is consider "Is the development strategy, as being advanced by the council, sound?"

The final reserve and round-up session will be on Wednesday at 9.30am to 1pm.

Site allocations will be examined at a stage seven hearing, which has no date planned.

You will be able to view the full sessions online here welhat.public-i.tv/core/portal/home.

And you can attend them in person at the council chamber, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6AE.

For more information please go here: welhat.gov.uk/local-plan/new/examination/view-hearing-sessions/stage6.