Have your say on the 'soundness' of Welwyn Hatfield's draft Local Plan

PUBLISHED: 06:59 21 August 2019

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council logo. Picture: WHBC.

Today at midnight is the last day to submit evidence on the soundness of Welwyn Hatfield's draft Local Plan.

Any evidence or response on jobs, housing numbers and contaminated land can also be added by interested residents.

Only the borough council documents EX102 to EX153 are available to be commented on and can be found here - but the inspector is also inviting comments on the 'soudness' of the Local Plan.

"The programme officer wrote to everyone who made a formal representation to the Local Plan at the proposed submission stage inviting them to make comments," a WHBC spokeswoman said when asked how people can find out about submitting evidence.

The inspector will then only call people, who have submitted responses, to hearings in December.

"If the sessions cover other matters then the inspector will decide on who he needs to hear from based on the representations received relating to those matters," the WHBC spokeswoman said.

To keep up to date with the Local Plan process, go to the council's consultation database website here: welhat-consult.objective.co.uk/portal/.

Comments can also be submitted at: localplan@welhat.gov.uk.

Stage six hearings are provisionally set for December 9 and 16.

