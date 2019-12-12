Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City youth who carried knife and set fires given injunction

PUBLISHED: 16:29 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 12 December 2019

He was given the order on December 4. Picture: Pixabay.

Archant

A 15-year-old boy from Welwyn Garden City who carried a knife and set fires in the town has been given a 12-month youth injunction.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and Herts police secured the injunction at St Albans Youth Court on Wednesday, December 4, following a series of incidents over a 14-month period.

The council said it received numerous complaints that the young person was committing anti-social behaviour in Welwyn Garden City, including setting fires, damaging bus stops and property, using foul, abusive and threatening language and carrying a knife.

It is hoped the injuction will tackle repeated and ongoing anti-social behaviour, where the people involved have been given significant opportunities to modify their behaviour.

The 15-year-old boy - who cannot be named - admitted his behaviour had escalated, in court, and said he felt that this injunction would help support him to stop behaving in this manner. The application was also supported by his mother.

Kerry Clifford, neighbourhood and enforcement manager at WHBC, said: "Everyone has the right to live and work without fear of intimidation, nuisance or harassment.

"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the council, the police and support agencies, this individual continued to cause problems in the borough even though they were given plenty of opportunities to change their behaviour.

You may also want to watch:

"An injunction is always a last resort, but we hope that this sends a clear message to anyone else who may become involved in anti-social behavior - we will always act to make sure Welwyn Hatfield is safe for all of our residents."

Police Sergeant Ian Smith, from Welwyn Garden City Police Station, said: "This is the result of long term and close partnership working between the police and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

"We are committed to dealing with and reducing the level of anti-social behaviour across the town, and I hope this demonstrates our commitment to this and shows if people engage in ASB then they can expect to be dealt with accordingly, using the full range of both criminal and civil powers."

Under the conditions of the injunction, for the next 12 months the boy is prohibited from the following within Welwyn Garden City:

1. Using or threatening to use violent behaviour or language to any person.

2. Using insulting or abusive language or behaviour to any person.

3. Causing damage to any property not belonging to the respondent.

4. Setting, lighting or causing fires anywhere.

He can also not instruct anyone to do the above within the area.

