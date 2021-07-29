News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Council named wrong town planner as Garden City's principle creator

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 1:52 PM July 29, 2021   
Welwyn Garden City block of flats proposal

The picture of the job advert that also showed yet to be approved flats in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: WHBC

An embarrassing mix-up on a council job ad named the wrong person as the creator of the founding principles behind Welwyn Garden City.

The advert, for a role in WHBC's planning team, named Raymond Unwin instead of Ebenezer Howard.

Unwin was a town planner heavily involved with the design of Letchworth Garden City and Hampstead Garden Suburb, both based on Howard's Garden City principles, but Welwyn Garden City was planned by Louis de Soissons.

WHBC job advert

Raymond Unwin was named in the advert instead of Ebenezer Howard - Credit: WHBC

The advert is for a career grade development management officer - someone who would help carry out site inspections, deal with complaints and enquires and represent the council at planning appeals.

The mistake sparked ire online, with residents also pointing out the picture for the advert shows a block of yet to be approved flats on the BioPark site on Broadwater Road.

You may also want to watch:

"It's as if the council is now ashamed of the town, still widely regarded internationally as a masterpiece which still attracts planners worldwide. Unwin was an important architect at Letchworth but had little to do with WGC and is regarded as someone who went away from the idea of Garden Cities," said former councillor Malcolm Cowan.

"I have to wonder who wrote and signed off this advert. For many people in the town it is a kick in the stomach and again raises the question of whether anyone at the council actually values and cherishes the town."

In 1919 Ebenezer Howard bought 590 hectares of countryside near Welwyn village in order to create We

A new statue of Ebenezer Howard was erected this year - Credit: WGC100

Most Read

  1. 1 Dangerous Welwyn Garden City domestic abuser who slashed ex-girlfriend's throat jailed
  2. 2 When is Team GB cycling star Laura Kenny in action at Tokyo 2020 Olympics?
  3. 3 Safety check and risk assessment failings for hundreds of Welwyn Hatfield council houses
  1. 4 9 things you didn’t know about the making of Band of Brothers
  2. 5 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  3. 6 Water safety advice issued following lake drowning
  4. 7 New report reveals 28 Covid deaths at Hatfield care home
  5. 8 Community reacts to closure of overnight Urgent Care Centre service at New QEII Hospital
  6. 9 Henry Moore Foundation in Hertfordshire appears in new Fake or Fortune? series on BBC One
  7. 10 Man drowns in Stanborough Lakes

A spokesperson for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said: "Unwin was an important garden city collaborator, but we agree that Ebenezer Howard should be recognised and will update the text.

"The purpose of the advert is to attract the best planners we can. Promoting the opportunity to work on major planning applications – a key element of the role – will help us do that. However, we understand how the use of the image could be misleading to our communities and are replacing it.”

The advert now reads 'Welwyn Garden City was established one hundred years ago and embodies the visionary principles of pioneering urban planner Ebenezer Howard whilst Hatfield is a post-war new town designated under the 1946 New Towns Act.'

Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A team from Hitchin Boys' School are through to the national final of the Quadcopter Challenge. Pict

Education News

What are the outstanding schools in Hertfordshire?

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
QE11 Urgent Care Centre

Unanimous vote to close overnight service at Welwyn Garden City Urgent...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Danny Loo

Young girl ‘shaken’ after phone placed under toilet cubicle

Dan Mountney

person
A scene from Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts.

TV | Video

Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts filmed in Hertfordshire

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus