Advanced search

New council budget targets affordable housing and town centre regeneration

PUBLISHED: 06:58 05 February 2020

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has agreed its budget for 2020/21. Picture: Pexels.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has agreed its budget for 2020/21. Picture: Pexels.

Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's budget for the financial year ahead was approved at a full council meeting last night.

It includes a new £50k funding pot ring-fenced for youth services to help reduce anti-social behaviour - a key recommendation from the council's Resources Overview and Scrutiny Committee (ROSC).

The money will help bolster the range of activities already delivered by the council and any future spending will also be influenced by the outcome of the anti-social behaviour scrutiny.

You may also want to watch:

An additional £50k for the capital project parking programme was also agreed by councillors, following a budget amendment put forward by the Liberal Democrat group.

Councillors approved the other measures put forward in the draft budget, including a £100k boost to fight climate change, £23m for affordable housing, and £16m to continue the council's town centre regeneration programmes, build Splashlands and provide a new recycling centre at Tewin Road, Welwyn Garden City.

A below inflation tax rise of 1.49 per cent was agreed to help the council keep up with the rising cost of providing services, increasing the average Band D tax by just over £3 to £214.92 per year.

Councillor Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: "We were pleased to agree the recommendation of ROSC to further strengthen youth provision in the borough, helping us deliver even more for our young people.

"I am confident this budget provides the right foundation for us to meet the aspirations of our community."

Most Read

Brocket Hall sold after owners go bust

Brocket Hall has been sold to a new company. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Welwyn Garden City residents may hear gunfire from Batman TV show filming

The series one poster for cable network EPIX series Pennyworth, which aired last year and was filmed on location at Hatfield House and Knebworth House. The critically-acclaimed DC drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television will return for season two, with scenes being filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Man charged and heroin seized in Welwyn Garden City county lines operation

A man was charged for supplying class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Lane closure following crash on A1(M) near Hatfield

One lane of the A1(M) is closed following a crash near Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Brocket Hall sold after owners go bust

Brocket Hall has been sold to a new company. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Welwyn Garden City residents may hear gunfire from Batman TV show filming

The series one poster for cable network EPIX series Pennyworth, which aired last year and was filmed on location at Hatfield House and Knebworth House. The critically-acclaimed DC drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television will return for season two, with scenes being filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Man charged and heroin seized in Welwyn Garden City county lines operation

A man was charged for supplying class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Lane closure following crash on A1(M) near Hatfield

One lane of the A1(M) is closed following a crash near Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

New council budget targets affordable housing and town centre regeneration

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has agreed its budget for 2020/21. Picture: Pexels.

Masked men steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and cash in Brookmans Park aggravated burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses into an aggravated burglary involving four masked men in Brookmans Park yesterday.

Welwyn Hatfield council to consult on plan to protect borough’s Green Belt

Panshanger air field is set to have 160 more houses in the Local Plan, Photo by Peter Sterling.

Familiar face number two back at Potters Bar Town as Nana Kyei makes his return

Nana Kyei is back at Potters Bar Town permanently after impressing during a loan spell at the end of last season. Picture: DANNY LOO

New year blues continue for Hatfield United with Bovingdon loss

James Upson in action for Hatfield United as Matt Noot looks on.
Drive 24