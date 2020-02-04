New council budget targets affordable housing and town centre regeneration

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's budget for the financial year ahead was approved at a full council meeting last night.

It includes a new £50k funding pot ring-fenced for youth services to help reduce anti-social behaviour - a key recommendation from the council's Resources Overview and Scrutiny Committee (ROSC).

The money will help bolster the range of activities already delivered by the council and any future spending will also be influenced by the outcome of the anti-social behaviour scrutiny.

An additional £50k for the capital project parking programme was also agreed by councillors, following a budget amendment put forward by the Liberal Democrat group.

Councillors approved the other measures put forward in the draft budget, including a £100k boost to fight climate change, £23m for affordable housing, and £16m to continue the council's town centre regeneration programmes, build Splashlands and provide a new recycling centre at Tewin Road, Welwyn Garden City.

A below inflation tax rise of 1.49 per cent was agreed to help the council keep up with the rising cost of providing services, increasing the average Band D tax by just over £3 to £214.92 per year.

Councillor Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: "We were pleased to agree the recommendation of ROSC to further strengthen youth provision in the borough, helping us deliver even more for our young people.

"I am confident this budget provides the right foundation for us to meet the aspirations of our community."