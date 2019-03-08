Advanced search

THE BOROUGH OF WELWYN HATFIELD (VARIOUS ROADS, HATFIELD) (RESTRICTION OF WAITING) ORDER 2019

PUBLISHED: 13:51 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 30 August 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council (pursuant to arrangement made with Hertfordshire County Council) in order to improve road safety proposes to make the above Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 to introduce restrictions in parts of various roads, Hatfield, as specified in the Schedule to this Notice.

WELWYN HATFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL

THE BOROUGH OF WELWYN HATFIELD (VARIOUS ROADS, HATFIELD) (RESTRICTION OF WAITING) ORDER 2019

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council (pursuant to arrangement made with Hertfordshire County Council) in order to improve road safety proposes to make the above Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 to introduce restrictions in parts of various roads, Hatfield, as specified in the Schedule to this Notice.

Full details of the proposals are contained in the draft Order, the plans and the statement of reasons which may be inspected during normal office hours at the offices of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City or viewed at www.welhat.gov.uk from 28th August 2019.

General enquiries relating to the proposals should be referred to Mr. Jack Carson, Parking Services, Council Offices, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6AE (01707 357000); email parking@welhat.gov.uk

You may also want to watch:

Objections to the proposals should be made in writing to Ka Ng, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE by 18th September 2019, stating the grounds on which they are made.

Consulting on this scheme is a statutory duty of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Any personal data you provide in responding to this Notice will be treated as confidential but will be shared with Borough Officers, Borough Councillors and contracted third parties who are involved in the statutory process. We will not share identifiable data with third parties outside of the statutory process. Guidance on your rights in respect of personal data are published in the Privacy Policy on our website at www.welhat.gov.uk/privacy-notice.

SCHEDULE 1 - No waiting at any time - those sections of roads listed below as set out in the Order and accompanying plans - Lemsford Road, St Albans Road East, School Lane, Endymion Road, Endymion Court, Cranborne Road, Old French Horn Lane, French Horn Lane, Hollier Court, Bury Road and Beaconsfield Road.

SCHEDULE 2 - No waiting, Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm - those sections of roads listed below as set out in the Order and accompanying plans - St Albans Road East 

Ka Ng, Corporate Director, Resources, Environment and Cultural Services

Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts AL8 6AE

23rd August 2019.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Woman who died in Welwyn Garden City from head injuries was Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Herts police

Should doors be white in Welwyn Garden City?

A black door. Picture: Pixabay.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

Provisional court date set for murder trial after death of former Welwyn Garden City councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Submitted.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Woman who died in Welwyn Garden City from head injuries was Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Herts police

Should doors be white in Welwyn Garden City?

A black door. Picture: Pixabay.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

Provisional court date set for murder trial after death of former Welwyn Garden City councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Submitted.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Herts Pride 2019 to celebrate ‘diversity and inclusion’ this weekend

Rozalla is due to perform at Herts Pride 2019 in Watford. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere fly the flag for Herts Pride

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council flying the flag for pride. Picture: WHBC.

Double silverware for Potters Bar in another action-packed week of bowls

Potters Bar Bowls Club's men celebrate their Jarvis Cup success.

Most popular baby names of 2018 in Welwyn Hatfield revealed

Oliver and Olivia were the most popular baby names in Welwyn Hatfield in 2018. Picture: Archant

Over 5,000 young people celebrate Welwyn Hatfield’s Big Summer

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's BIG Summer. Picture: WHBC.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists