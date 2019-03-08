THE BOROUGH OF WELWYN HATFIELD (VARIOUS ROADS, HATFIELD) (RESTRICTION OF WAITING) ORDER 2019

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council (pursuant to arrangement made with Hertfordshire County Council) in order to improve road safety proposes to make the above Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 to introduce restrictions in parts of various roads, Hatfield, as specified in the Schedule to this Notice.

Full details of the proposals are contained in the draft Order, the plans and the statement of reasons which may be inspected during normal office hours at the offices of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City or viewed at www.welhat.gov.uk from 28th August 2019.

General enquiries relating to the proposals should be referred to Mr. Jack Carson, Parking Services, Council Offices, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6AE (01707 357000); email parking@welhat.gov.uk

Objections to the proposals should be made in writing to Ka Ng, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE by 18th September 2019, stating the grounds on which they are made.

Consulting on this scheme is a statutory duty of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Any personal data you provide in responding to this Notice will be treated as confidential but will be shared with Borough Officers, Borough Councillors and contracted third parties who are involved in the statutory process. We will not share identifiable data with third parties outside of the statutory process. Guidance on your rights in respect of personal data are published in the Privacy Policy on our website at www.welhat.gov.uk/privacy-notice.

SCHEDULE 1 - No waiting at any time - those sections of roads listed below as set out in the Order and accompanying plans - Lemsford Road, St Albans Road East, School Lane, Endymion Road, Endymion Court, Cranborne Road, Old French Horn Lane, French Horn Lane, Hollier Court, Bury Road and Beaconsfield Road.

SCHEDULE 2 - No waiting, Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm - those sections of roads listed below as set out in the Order and accompanying plans - St Albans Road East

Ka Ng, Corporate Director, Resources, Environment and Cultural Services

Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts AL8 6AE

23rd August 2019.