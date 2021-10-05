Children enter art competition celebrating Black History Month

Published: 10:54 AM October 5, 2021

Children are invited to take part an art competition that could see their work displayed in Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre as part of Black History Month celebration.

Organised by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, the contest will see both class and individual submissions, with drawings, paintings, collages and media pieces based on this year’s BHM theme of Proud to Be.

Alongside the winners’ work, other impressive artwork will also be exhibited in the windows of the old Dorothy Perkins store in the Howard Centre from October 4 to 31, framed by BHM-inspired borders from window illustrator, Paint Party by Rachel.

“Celebrating Black History Month is a way of acknowledging and understanding the lives, achievements and historical contributions of black people around the world and across Welwyn Hatfield, as well as expanding our depth of knowledge,” said leader of the council, Tony Kingsbury.

“The art competition is a fantastic way of getting the Welwyn Hatfield community involved and encouraging them to learn more about the people who live and work within the borough.”

You may also want to watch:

Carley Beck, centre manager at The Howard Centre, added: “Community is at the heart of everything we do at the centre and we’re proud to be supporting Welwyn Hatfield Council on showcasing the art from our local primary schools on such an important topic.”

Throughout October there will be a variety of content across Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s social media channels, recognising and celebrating the accomplishments throughout history of both famous and lesser-known black individuals – and the council has even changed the logo of its news and events website, ONE Welwyn Hatfield for the next month.

Originating in the United States, Black History Month began in 1915, half a century after the Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery in the country.

First celebrated in the UK in October 1987, this year’s BHM theme is encouraging black people across the nation to share what they are proud to be.

To find out more, visit www.blackhistorymonth.org.uk.