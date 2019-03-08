Nine-year Welwyn Hatfield bin deal snapped up by Urbaser

Urbaser failed to collect North Herts bins for weeks. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has awarded a waste collection and street cleaning contract to controversial Urbaser Limited for nine years.

Urbaser's refuse portfolio spans Hertfordshire and includes North Herts District Council, East Herts District Council and St Albans City & District Council.

Its North Herts rubbish contract, beginning in May last year, was beset by problems with many residents left with no rubbish being collected for weeks.

"NHDC and its waste contractor, Urbaser, have long accepted that many residents have not received a satisfactory level of service since the new waste and recycling contract came into force in May," North Herts District Council said at the time.

A Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council spokeswoman acknowledged North Herts had initial service issues but said they did not apply in this case.

"Urbaser is an experienced operator with successful contracts in place with a number of local authorities across the UK."

The nearly Herts wide waste collector will work closely with the previous waste collector, Serco, "to ensure as smooth a transition as possible to the new contract," she added.

The contract is worth £4.6m a year and will initially mean no changes to bin collections for Welwyn Hatfield residents.

"Unlike our North Herts contract, [WH] will not have a service change in the first few weeks of operations, rather this will take place in September 2020, providing sufficient time to plan," Mark Pigott, business development manager at Urbaser said.

The borough council confirmed there will be no new charges for additional collections (food waste, textiles, batteries and small electrical items).

A requirement to increase recycling, which has been falling in Welwyn Hatfield over the last few years, is also part of the Urbaser contract.

"In order to achieve this, working with the council, we will be introducing weekly food waste collections, alongside a fortnightly household collection of textiles, small electrical items and batteries, whilst we are seeking to maximise the reuse and recycling of items collected as part of the bulky waste service," Mr Pigott added.

Welwyn Hatfield recycling rates fell by 9.6 per cent, in 2017/18 compared to the previous year, which has been blamed on charges for collecting brown bins and a decision to no longer allow food leftovers in these bins.

"Like a number of councils across the country, we introduced a chargeable garden waste service in April 2017," the spokeswoman from WHBC said.

"This did impact recycling rates, however, we're pleased to see that our dry recycling rate has continued to increase, and we collected approximately one thousand tonnes more garden and food waste in 2018/19 compared to the previous year, helping us increase our recycling rate to 45 per cent.

"We are always looking for ways to improve and are confident the changes to our collection services announced this week will help us achieve higher recycling rates from next year."

Continental Landscapes Ltd was also granted the grounds maintenance contract for nine years at a cost of £1.1m per year for the council.

Both contracts will begin in April 2020.