Competition winner bags £100 prize by sharing her love for town's community spirit

Published: 3:54 PM September 13, 2021

There was weekend street entertainment over the summer in both town centres - Credit: WHBC

A winner has been announced for a social media competition Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council ran to celebrate welcoming visitors back into our town centres post-Covid lockdown.

Abbie Cook will receive £100 in vouchers to spend in a Welwyn Garden City or Hatfield shop of her choice for her answer about what she loved about our town centres.

Welwyn Hatfield's BIG Summer hosted dozens of events across the borough, including circus weekends which feature unicyclists, stilt walkers, games, refreshments and more - Credit: WHBC

The competition asked people, with the hashtag #LoveWelHat, to say what they loved about Welwyn or Hatfield town centres. Abbie’s winning entry was: “For me, the best part about #Hatfield is the community spirit! I love how everyone was able to come together and support each other during COVID and there are so many activities and events that bring the community together.”

From July 31 to August 29, families were encouraged back to the two town centres to enjoy everything from flower girls, glitter artists and circus performers, to stilt-walkers, magicians, dinosaur puppets and giant garden games – as well as local musicians and choirs.