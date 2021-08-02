Roll up! Roll up! Hatfield goes to the circus!

Published: 4:14 PM August 2, 2021

Circus acts transformed the centre of Hatfield over the weekend to give the high street its very own carnival atmosphere.

The initiative was part of a campaign to welcome residents back to the town centre.

Georgia Evans-Webb and Georgia Biggs dressed as fairies for the circus events - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn Hatfield's BIG Summer is hosting dozens of events across the borough, including circus weekends which feature unicyclists, stilt walkers, games, refreshments and more.

The activities are part of a 'welcome back’ drive to encourage people into town centres as COVID-19 restrictions ease, using a government grant allocated to local authorities up and down the country.

Daniel Phillips masterfully juggling while riding a unicycle - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Speaking before the event councillor Tony Kingsbury, leader of Welwyn Hatfield Council said the events were a way for the council to say thank you after the difficult past year and a half.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "The circus acts will add a real zing, and the WelHat Sports Healthy Hub Festival and BIG Summer are a great excuse to get back out and enjoy our town centres, parks and local facilities."

Welwyn Harmony, an all women's choir, were there to perform and entertain shoppers - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The circus events will return to Hatfield on August 14 and August 15 and Welwyn Garden City will get its turn on August 28 and August 29.

For all Big Summer events it is recommended to use the online calendar as some events will need to be booked in advance, visit: one.welhat.gov.uk/bigsummer.

Circus performer Sofia Fletcher - Credit: Karyn Haddon



