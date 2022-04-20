Welwyn Hatfield proudly remains a garden city as it has been recognised as ‘Tree City of the World” for a third year in a row. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Welwyn Hatfield has been recognised as a ‘Tree City of the World” for the third year in a row.

Around the world, 138 cities in 21 countries have achieved recognition this year. Welwyn Hatfield had managed a total restock of 323 plants, along with 1,000 volunteers.

Tree Cities of the World offers direction, assistance, and worldwide recognition for different communities that are committed to their urban forest. This programme offers a structure for a healthy, sustainable urban forestry programme within various towns and cities, and the benefits are substantial.

This programme is led by The Arbor Day Foundation, inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees.

The council completed its application at the end of January for 2021 and has only just been notified of their success.

The five components to achieving this status include:

Dedicated qualified team to manage the tree stock

Policies and strategies in place for its management

Inventory of the tree stock

Funding to manage the tree stock

Celebrating the tree stock

The council said now more than ever, trees and woodlands are a vital component of healthy, liveable, and sustainable communities across the globe.

They also thanked and congratulated their landscape and ecology team and tree wardens for their dedication to their field which has been fittingly rewarded once again.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s head of environment, Durk Reyner, said: “It’s a huge honour for our tree-management programme to be recognised with a prestigious Tree Cities of the World award for the third year. Welwyn Hatfield is one of only 138 cities worldwide to achieve this global accreditation.

“The council maintains over 100,000 woodland and street trees across the borough. We recognise the valuable role they play in enriching the character of Welwyn Hatfield, improving air quality and enhancing residents’ wellbeing. This important award shows our commitment to the continued positive management of our trees and woodlands.”