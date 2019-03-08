Advanced search

Police offer advice after Asian gold burglaries in Welwyn Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 13:46 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 13 November 2019

Police are offering advice after burglaries targeting Asian gold in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Hatfield residents are advised to take precautions following a number of burglaries targeting Asian gold in the area.

The most recent burglary which targeted Asian gold took place between 6.20pm and 6.52pm in Homestead Lane, Welwyn Garden City, on Thursday, November 7.

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team Insp Wayne Nash said: "Unfortunately, we do often see a rise in burglaries as the clocks go back and the nights draw in and this year we have seen burglars particularly targeting Asian gold.

"Our officers are doing all they can to trace those responsible for these burglaries, but in the meantime I would like to remind residents of the measures they can take to help protect their homes and valuables.

"Burglars tend to target homes which are empty so it's a good idea to use a timer switch to turn on a light, radio or TV when it gets dark, to make it look like someone is home.

"Make a habit of checking that ground floor windows and doors are closed and locked when you leave the house or go to bed. Upstairs windows should be locked when the house is unoccupied.

"To help prevent valuable jewellery from being stolen, possibly the most effective measure would be to remove the jewellery from your house altogether by keeping it in a safety deposit box. You can speak to your local bank to find out what options are available.

"If you would prefer to keep jewellery at home, make sure to invest in a good quality safe, which complies with official insurance rating standards and is secured to a wall or to the floor.

To ensure your safe is the best possible standard, visit www.securedbydesign.com. This is a Home Office-approved website which lists approved security products which have been awarded the 'Police Preferred Specification' status."

