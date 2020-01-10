Advanced search

Doctor's surgery plus nearly 150 new homes will be built in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 17:02 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 10 January 2020

The planned High View development at Hilltop in Hatfield. Picture: WHBC.

The planned High View development at Hilltop in Hatfield. Picture: WHBC.

Archant

Hatfield is set to get nearly 150 new homes plus a new doctor's surgery.

The £45 million regeneration scheme in Hill Top was approved by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's development management committee (DMC) yesterday.

The High View development will deliver 146 new homes, with 25 per cent set aside for affordable housing, ranging from one-bed flats to three-bed houses.

A new doctor's surgery will improve local healthcare services and a £50,000 community grant from the developer Lovell will support a range of organisations, such as the local scout group.

Lovell will also need to support local primary and secondary schools, a youth centre, the library and indoor and outdoor sports facilities, and has to build 19 commercial units for current tenants and new businesses, as well as improve connections to the Jim McDonald Centre.

A new green space and play park is at the heart of the scheme, which also includes a variety of new planting and landscaping to encourage people to visit and enjoy the area.

You may also want to watch:

Each flat will get one parking space, while houses will get 1.5 and there will be 80 visitor spaces created.

Improvements will also be made to encourage walking and cycling, and the existing bus route will be maintained .

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: "This scheme will completely change the face of south Hatfield, transforming the neighbourhood centre at the heart of the community into a much more attractive and pleasant place to spend time.

"The homes will bring a new vibrancy and that increased footfall, together with the commercial units, will help bolster trade to existing businesses and attract new ones to the area.

"The community has been vital in shaping these plans and I would like to thank everyone who helped us get to this point by sharing their views."

Stuart Gibbons, regional managing director at Lovell London, said he is "looking forward to working" with WHBC

Work will begin later this year in phases so businesses can trade as it is being carried out.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Uber driver ‘took advantage’ of Welwyn Garden City man falling asleep to charge £120 more

Nicholas with his daughter, sister and niece. Picture: Nicholas Moon.

Brocket Hall ‘likely to go into administration’ over tax debt

A judge heard that Brocket Hall, situated on the outskirts of Welwyn Garden City, is likely to go into administration. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Man stabbed in Welwyn Garden City assault

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Somerset council buys building in Welwyn Garden City for £9.7m

Alchemy Offices in Welwyn Garden City have been bought by South Somerset District Council. Picture: Google Streetview

Most Read

Uber driver ‘took advantage’ of Welwyn Garden City man falling asleep to charge £120 more

Nicholas with his daughter, sister and niece. Picture: Nicholas Moon.

Brocket Hall ‘likely to go into administration’ over tax debt

A judge heard that Brocket Hall, situated on the outskirts of Welwyn Garden City, is likely to go into administration. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Man stabbed in Welwyn Garden City assault

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Welwyn Garden City Post Office set to become lounge bar

The former Welwyn Garden City post office premises in Howardsgate have been gutted.

Somerset council buys building in Welwyn Garden City for £9.7m

Alchemy Offices in Welwyn Garden City have been bought by South Somerset District Council. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Doctor’s surgery plus nearly 150 new homes will be built in Hatfield

The planned High View development at Hilltop in Hatfield. Picture: WHBC.

Mobile cosmetologist from Tewin up for beautician of the year

Kelly Hattam at London Fashion Week. Picture: Kelly Hattam.

Proposed £12 million cash boost to benefit care workers in Hertfordshire

Herts County Council has proposed a £12m funding boost for carers. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sport to play a major role as WGC celebrates its centenary

The Petit Tour cycling event will return to Welwyn Garden City as part of the centenary celebrations. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Hertfordshire businesswoman takes on Arctic Circle survival challenge for charity

Claire Austin is preparing to take on a survival challenge in the Arctic Circle to raise money for Home-Start Hertfordshire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists