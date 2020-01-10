Doctor's surgery plus nearly 150 new homes will be built in Hatfield

Hatfield is set to get nearly 150 new homes plus a new doctor's surgery.

The £45 million regeneration scheme in Hill Top was approved by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's development management committee (DMC) yesterday.

The High View development will deliver 146 new homes, with 25 per cent set aside for affordable housing, ranging from one-bed flats to three-bed houses.

A new doctor's surgery will improve local healthcare services and a £50,000 community grant from the developer Lovell will support a range of organisations, such as the local scout group.

Lovell will also need to support local primary and secondary schools, a youth centre, the library and indoor and outdoor sports facilities, and has to build 19 commercial units for current tenants and new businesses, as well as improve connections to the Jim McDonald Centre.

A new green space and play park is at the heart of the scheme, which also includes a variety of new planting and landscaping to encourage people to visit and enjoy the area.

Each flat will get one parking space, while houses will get 1.5 and there will be 80 visitor spaces created.

Improvements will also be made to encourage walking and cycling, and the existing bus route will be maintained .

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: "This scheme will completely change the face of south Hatfield, transforming the neighbourhood centre at the heart of the community into a much more attractive and pleasant place to spend time.

"The homes will bring a new vibrancy and that increased footfall, together with the commercial units, will help bolster trade to existing businesses and attract new ones to the area.

"The community has been vital in shaping these plans and I would like to thank everyone who helped us get to this point by sharing their views."

Stuart Gibbons, regional managing director at Lovell London, said he is "looking forward to working" with WHBC

Work will begin later this year in phases so businesses can trade as it is being carried out.