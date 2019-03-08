Welwyn Hatfield scoops 'exceptional' awards haul at Anglia in Bloom

Floral displays in Welwyn Garden City were lauded at the 2019 Anglia in Bloom Awards. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Archant

Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield received multiple accolades in an awards ceremony celebrating beautiful outdoor spaces.

Station floral displays in Welwyn Garden City were lauded at the 2019 Anglia in Bloom Awards. Picture: All Aboarders Station floral displays in Welwyn Garden City were lauded at the 2019 Anglia in Bloom Awards. Picture: All Aboarders

The borough took home three 'special awards' in the 2019 Anglia in Bloom Awards, after a panel of judges shortlisted 10 local initiatives against hundreds of entrants from across the region. The awards were presented in a ceremony in St Ives last week.

All three special awards went to Welwyn Garden City: one for environmental quality of the town overall, one to Longcroft Allotments in the 'grow your own' category, and one to Parkway for public open space.

The judges described the colourful view of Parkway as "very special", and commended the work of the All Aboarders community group for their help brightening up Welwyn Garden City station.

The borough also received two bronze, three silver and two gold awards, including a 'best in the region' accolade for Sherrardspark Wood. Judges praised the 200-acre wood and the volunteers who manage it, describing it as a "local gem" and an "outstanding local facility".

Gold awards went to Sherrardspark Wood and Welwyn Garden City's town centre and BID (Business Improvement District), silver awards went to Lemsford, Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City for best village, town and city, and bronze awards went to Essendon and the Lawn Cemetery in Hatfield.

The judges were impressed by the management of street furniture, cleanliness and landscaping in Welwyn Garden City town centre. The flower displays installed by BID also received positive comments from residents, describing them as a "wonderful welcome to visitors" and saying "they truly have made a huge difference to the whole area".

Cllr Stephen Boulton, the borough council's executive member for environment, said: "We could not have wished for a better result this year.

Sherrardspark Wood in Welwyn Garden City was lauded at the 2019 Anglia in Bloom Awards. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Sherrardspark Wood in Welwyn Garden City was lauded at the 2019 Anglia in Bloom Awards. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

"The judges commended so many different parts of the borough - for a whole variety of reasons - and I'm so proud of what we achieved together. Being described as 'exceptional' in a region that's well known for its natural beauty is outstanding.

"I'd especially like to thank all the council officers, community groups and partners who contributed to our success. They work really hard throughout the year to make our borough a cleaner, more attractive place to be."