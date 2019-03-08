Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield impresses in region's battle of the blooms

PUBLISHED: 18:33 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:33 11 July 2019

L-R: John Crawley, Anglia in Bloom; Nicky Wolff, BID Manager; Kirsten Roberts, WHBC; Nigel Bloxham, Anglia in Bloom; Carol Simpson, WHBC.

L-R: John Crawley, Anglia in Bloom; Nicky Wolff, BID Manager; Kirsten Roberts, WHBC; Nigel Bloxham, Anglia in Bloom; Carol Simpson, WHBC.

Judges from the Anglia in Bloom awards have been touring Welwyn Hatfield this week to help decide how the borough will fair in this year's competition.

Two judges visited a number of locations, which are entered into different categories, including:

- WGC town centre and BID - 'Best BID / Town Centre'

- Lemsford - 'Best Village'

- Essendon - 'Best Village'

- Welwyn - 'Best Town'

- Hatfield Lawn Cemetery - 'Best Cemetery'

- Sherrardspark Wood - 'Best Woodlands'

The judges also visited WGC train station to see the work of the 'All Aboarders' who have been entered into a special award.

The areas were judged on a range of criteria, including the choice of plants, maintenance, the quality of green spaces, environmental responsibility and community participation.

Judges John Crawley and Ian Haynes said: "We've had a blooming fantastic visit to Welwyn Hatfield. We have seen some amazing projects, led by passionate teams of volunteers, all working in partnership with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

Cllr Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment, said: "One of the really special things about today is that we get to see the borough through a fresh pair of eyes.

"The judges were very complimentary of what they saw and we hope we can build on last year's success."

There are bronze, silver or gold awards for each category. The borough was awarded a silver in the city category last year, with the Fernery in Welwyn winning the special Conservation Award.

Anglia in Bloom will announce the 2019 winners at an awards ceremony in September in St Ives.

