Cash help for Welwyn Hatfield and St Albans landowners to clean up flytipping

The Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd contemplates a flytip. Picture: Gene Weatherley/Gene Genie Photography Gene Genie Photography

A scheme that gives cash cleanup grants to farmers and landowners who are victims of flytipping has been expanded to Welwyn Hatfield and St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd contemplates a flytip. Picture: Gene Weatherley/Gene Genie Photography The Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd contemplates a flytip. Picture: Gene Weatherley/Gene Genie Photography

The scheme from the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) David Lloyd’s office helps those whose green and open spaces have been contaminated.

The £20,000 fund is generated by the Proceeds of Crime Act (PoCA), which allows confiscated proceeds of crime to be recovered and used to clear up the mess.

Last year, the private estate at Brocket Hall fell victim to industrial-scaled flytipping which has not been cleared up because of the complications of claiming on insurance for the prohibitive costs of at least £150,000.

READ MORE: Brocket Hall boss: No flytip clearance until spring or later

However, many more flytips on private land are on a smaller scale, costing on average at least £800 to clear up, according to the Country Land and Business Association (CLA).

Flytippers have been targeting the woodland near Brocket Hall. Picture: Supplied. Flytippers have been targeting the woodland near Brocket Hall. Picture: Supplied.

CLA East regional director Ben Underwood said: “With almost two-thirds of farmers and landowners affected by fly-tipping each year, with some targeted multiple times each month, we need to take stronger action against this serious crime.

“As it stands currently, landowners affected by a fly-tipping incident can be subject to prosecution if they do not remove the waste from their land.”

PCC David Lloyd said: “I do not believe it is fair that farmers and landowners are left to pick up a bill, which can run in to thousands of pounds, because someone else has flytipped on their property.

“This pilot allows funds from the proceeds of crime to be used for positive effect to remove flytipping, target known hot-spots and advise landowners and farmers on improving security.

Flytippers have been targeting the woodland near Brocket Hall. Picture: Supplied. Flytippers have been targeting the woodland near Brocket Hall. Picture: Supplied.

Broxbourne and Three Rivers districts are already members of the scheme.

Land covered by the fund includes privately owned woodland and forestry land, land that was formerly used for agriculture parking, land used for horticultural purposes and tree nurseries.

To be eligible for the funding, farmers or green space landowners will have to prove they already have a waste disposal contract in place with an authorised collection firm.

The scheme is part of the county-wide multi-agency campaign from the Herts Flytipping Group, which runs with the hashtag #SCRAPflytipping.

Flytippers have been targeting the woodland near Brocket Hall. Picture: Supplied. Flytippers have been targeting the woodland near Brocket Hall. Picture: Supplied.

Anyone interested in making a claim or finding out more can contact the Environmental team at one of the four district councils, and mention the Police and Crime Commissioner’s private land flytipping pilot.

For St Albans District contact David Webb on 01727 809 019 and for Welwyn Hatfield contact Christiana Akinbogun 01707 357 000.