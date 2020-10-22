Shop Local: Why we’re supporting independent businesses in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar in the build up to Christmas
PUBLISHED: 10:14 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 22 October 2020
Archant
Independent retailers are relying on Christmas sales to survive as pandemic pressures threaten to put them out of business.
The WHT is launching our #ShopLocal campaign encouraging residents to take advantage of their local shops or risk losing them.
Over the coming weeks, we’ll be speaking to local businesses across our areas and sharing their stories of entrepreneurship and determination as they face the challenges posed by COVID-19 restrictions and the rise of online shopping.
Starting this week, we spoke to Lambert’s Flower Company about how they are remaining positive, interviewed Natural Health shop owner Julie Goodwin about her concerns for the future, and looked at the upcoming Christmas events at Smallford Farm Shop.
We’ve also looked into what one Hatfield gym is doing to keep their business afloat.
Any local businesses which would like to be featured are invited to get in touch at news@whtimes.co.uk.
We also want to hear from readers about their favourite independent shops to visit locally, so please get in touch at the same address.
