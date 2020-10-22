Advanced search

Shop Local: Why we’re supporting independent businesses in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar in the build up to Christmas

PUBLISHED: 10:14 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 22 October 2020

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is running a campaign encouraging people to Shop Local this Christmas.

Independent retailers are relying on Christmas sales to survive as pandemic pressures threaten to put them out of business.

Lambert's Flower Company owners Nicola and Paul are remaining positive for the future.Lambert's Flower Company owners Nicola and Paul are remaining positive for the future.

The WHT is launching our #ShopLocal campaign encouraging residents to take advantage of their local shops or risk losing them.

Over the coming weeks, we’ll be speaking to local businesses across our areas and sharing their stories of entrepreneurship and determination as they face the challenges posed by COVID-19 restrictions and the rise of online shopping.

Starting this week, we spoke to Lambert’s Flower Company about how they are remaining positive, interviewed Natural Health shop owner Julie Goodwin about her concerns for the future, and looked at the upcoming Christmas events at Smallford Farm Shop.

We’ve also looked into what one Hatfield gym is doing to keep their business afloat.

Julie Goodwin has been running Natural Health in Welwyn Garden City for 16 years.Julie Goodwin has been running Natural Health in Welwyn Garden City for 16 years.

Any local businesses which would like to be featured are invited to get in touch at news@whtimes.co.uk.

We also want to hear from readers about their favourite independent shops to visit locally, so please get in touch at the same address.

Smallford Farm Shop has lots of Christmas treats for budding shoppers. Picture: Smallford Farm ShopSmallford Farm Shop has lots of Christmas treats for budding shoppers. Picture: Smallford Farm Shop

You may also want to watch:

Energie Fitness Hatfield has supported the community through lockdown. Picture: Supplied Energie Fitness Hatfield has supported the community through lockdown. Picture: Supplied

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

