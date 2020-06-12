Beauticians and hairdressers in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar are here for you when its safe

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar beauticians and hairdressers will reopen when government says its safe, which may not be until July.

The government has put a July 4 date as the earliest that hair can be cut, legs waxed and eyebrows shaped but many local salons and beauty therapists are already gearing up for customers.

Alison Jones, owner of Elegance4u Beauty in Hatfield, has been working hard fitting safety equipment – from protective screens to getting rid of the waiting area – in the salon.

Staff will wear visors and masks – which will also be given to clients – for specific treatments.

Alison said: “To start with, we are operating on a maximum of two clients in at the same time, with safe distancing in different treatment rooms.”

“Upon arrival of clients, they will be asked to wash their hands before the treatment. On each treatment area, there is sanitiser units for clients, which will be cleaned after each client leaves. Fifteen minutes have been booked out after every treatment so that the therapist can carry out the appropriate hygiene jobs [and] a paper towel dispenser has been fitted in the toilet instead of a towel.”

A member of staff will also be cleaning on a regular basis at Elegance. Clients need to be on time and wait outside – with anyone showing symptoms being refused entry.

Alison added: “We also have booked out times during the day for pensioners to come into the salon for their treatments, knowing that it will be safe for them.”

However for door-door Tewin cosmetologist Kelly Hattam, and owner of Practically Perfect In Every Way, the changes will be tricky.

“I certainly am looking to open up [in July], however, I will be working evenings only due to home schooling my two girls.

“I have a new online booking system which will help make things run smoother and keep up with the new changes.”

Hatfield’s DLC Beauty has also taken precautions such as requiring mask and hand sanitising before you enter, while Welwyn Garden City’s Spectrum Hair, Tanning and Beauty Salon is asking customers to bear with them in taking appointments until they know when they can be back. Potters Bar’s Allure has also started a waitlist for customers desperate for their return.