Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents pay their respects at Remembrance services

Hatfield Remembrance Day service.

Remembrance services have been taking place across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar to honour members of the armed forces who have died in conflicts.

In Welwyn Garden City, the Remembrance Sunday parade to the war memorial started from The Campus roundabout at 10.35am and ended at Howardsgate at 10.50am.

The Royal British Legion branch - which arranged the service - was accompanied by the Hitchin Sea Cadet band, with the Welwyn Garden City band playing at the service itself.

There was also a short service and wreath laying ceremony at Hatfield Hyde Memorial in Welwyn Garden City at 3pm.

In Hatfield, a Remembrance Sunday service was held at the memorial garden, next to Hatfield House's gates, following a parade from the Red Lion traffic lights.

The event was organised bby Hatfield Town Council with its mayor Linda Mendez in attendance alongside Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's deputy mayor Peter Hebden and borough council corporate director Simone Russell.

In Welwyn, the wreath laying took place at the war memorial at 10.50am and was followed by a parade to St Mary's Church for a short service of remembrance.

The ceremony was attended by borough council leader Tony Kingsbury and borough council corporate director, Ka Ng.

Services were also held on Monday, Armistice Day, commemorating when the armistice was signed between the allies of World War I and Germany on November 11, 1918.

Welwyn Hatfield's corporate director, Nick Long, who attended the WGC service, said: "Remembrance Day events give us all an opportunity to pay our respects and thanks to those who have fought in conflicts past and present.

"It is only right that we remember the bravery and sacrifices of those who gave so much on behalf of our country for our freedom.

"I know I speak on behalf of my colleagues at the council when I saw that we were honoured to stand at services across the borough beside those courageous men and women who have served, along with the Welwyn Hatfield community."

Three Remembrance Sunday services were also held in Potters Bar at St Mary's Church car park at 10am, the war memorial at 10.40am and St Mary's Church at 11.30am.

Hertsmere borough councillor Paul Hodgson-Jones attendeed as the mayoral representative.

Oliver Dowden, Conservative candidate for Hertsmere and Veterans Minister, lays a wreath.

Hertsmere borough councillor Paul-Hodgson-Jones, for Potters Bar Parkfield, lays a wreath.

