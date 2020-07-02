Map reveals Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar pubs reopening on July 4

The Welwyn Hatfield Times has put together a list of the pubs reopening in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar on July 4.

From across the area – including Welwyn, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Brookmans Park and Potters Bar – our locals are embracing new technology and social distancing to allow them to welcome pub goers back.

Landlord of the White Horse, Adam Richardson, told the WHT in expectation of reopening: “We’ll be introducing an app for table ordering that customers can download to minimise staff-customer interactions and offer contactless, card-only payments, as well as promoting social distancing throughout.

“Disinfectant wipes will be provided in toilets, and staff will be collecting and delivering glasses or plates etc with gloves on. Tables will be spaced out for social distancing and we’ll also have an outside bar.”

Most pubs will require their customers to make a reservation online or by phone in advance, buy food and drink from their table, not to approach the bar, stay in the pub for a small amount of time and leave their contact details, in order to aid track and trace.

You can find more information on individual pubs plans by going to their websites, which are available by clicking on the beer icons in our Google map.

