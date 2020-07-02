Advanced search

Map reveals Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar pubs reopening on July 4

PUBLISHED: 12:58 02 July 2020

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City, The Great Northern in Hatfield and The White Horse in Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City, The Great Northern in Hatfield and The White Horse in Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Archant

The Welwyn Hatfield Times has put together a list of the pubs reopening in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar on July 4.

From across the area – including Welwyn, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Brookmans Park and Potters Bar – our locals are embracing new technology and social distancing to allow them to welcome pub goers back.

Landlord of the White Horse, Adam Richardson, told the WHT in expectation of reopening: “We’ll be introducing an app for table ordering that customers can download to minimise staff-customer interactions and offer contactless, card-only payments, as well as promoting social distancing throughout.

“Disinfectant wipes will be provided in toilets, and staff will be collecting and delivering glasses or plates etc with gloves on. Tables will be spaced out for social distancing and we’ll also have an outside bar.”

Most pubs will require their customers to make a reservation online or by phone in advance, buy food and drink from their table, not to approach the bar, stay in the pub for a small amount of time and leave their contact details, in order to aid track and trace.

You can find more information on individual pubs plans by going to their websites, which are available by clicking on the beer icons in our Google map.

If we have missed you on the interactive map or you’re a business with a reopening idea please email news@whtimes.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Employees at Welwyn Garden City restaurant offered choice between losing their job or unpaid leave

Cooper's Grill House on Beehive Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn Garden City shopper ‘worried’ by relaxing of two-metre rule at Hatfield Tesco

It has been claimed that social distancing measures have been relaxed at the Tesco store in Birchwood, Hatfield. Picture: Paul Clark.

Police helicopter and dogs search for men and stolen bike in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was seen flying over Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

Will Ferrell’s new Netflix Eurovision movie filmed in Knebworth

Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong and Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir performing Volcano Man from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Picture: Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX © 2020

Sick Hatfield boy ‘gob smacked’ when luxury car convoy shows up for stoma surgery anniversary

Bobby's bash in Hatfield. Picture: Phil Hughes

Most Read

Employees at Welwyn Garden City restaurant offered choice between losing their job or unpaid leave

Cooper's Grill House on Beehive Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn Garden City shopper ‘worried’ by relaxing of two-metre rule at Hatfield Tesco

It has been claimed that social distancing measures have been relaxed at the Tesco store in Birchwood, Hatfield. Picture: Paul Clark.

Police helicopter and dogs search for men and stolen bike in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was seen flying over Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

Will Ferrell’s new Netflix Eurovision movie filmed in Knebworth

Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong and Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir performing Volcano Man from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Picture: Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX © 2020

Sick Hatfield boy ‘gob smacked’ when luxury car convoy shows up for stoma surgery anniversary

Bobby's bash in Hatfield. Picture: Phil Hughes

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welcome back to Paradise! Popular wildlife park is officially ‘Good to Go’

A family arriving at World of Animals at Paradise Widlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

Map reveals Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar pubs reopening on July 4

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City, The Great Northern in Hatfield and The White Horse in Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Faldo Series continues golf’s return to action with record field heading to Brocket Hall

WGCs Nick Faldo keeps a close eye on the action at his own Faldo Series. Picture: JONATHAN SAYEB

Thieves left empty handed after aggravated burglary in Potters Bar

Police are appealing in Potters Bar. Picture: Archant

Stevenage and St Albans cinemas get the popcorn ready while Welwyn Garden City reopens

Inside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC