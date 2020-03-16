Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar communities help most vulnerable

Angela Marie Connolly and Sacha Bedford set up Welwyn Hatfield Coronavirus Volunteers in response to the pandemic. Picture: Angela Marie Connolly and Annie Griggs. Archant

Our community in Potters Bar and in Welwyn Hatfield are organising to help the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lisa Worrell set up Emergency Supplies Potters Bar. Picture: Lisa Worrell Lisa Worrell set up Emergency Supplies Potters Bar. Picture: Lisa Worrell

Groups have been launched on Facebook which cover our areas including Welwyn Hatfield Coronavirus Volunteers, Hatfield Harrier Helpers and Emergency Supplies Potters Bar.

Emergency Supplies Potters Bar has experienced huge growth, which admin Lisa Worrell “cannot believe”.

The mum of five children, aged six to 15, said: “It’s aimed at new mums, new dads and, in particular, the elderly who need support.

“I have been in touch with sheltered housing at Temple Court – where my mum lives, and many there suffer dementia but not to the point they need carers. Just a little help.”

Lisa, who is 46 and lives in Potter Bar, is balancing this with working at autism support network, AD-VANCE, in Hatfield.

She added: “I’m balled over by it and the amazing work of our wonderful community that we live in.

“The situation is changing rapidly so this is what we can at least do.”

Sacha Bedford, who launched the Welwyn Hatfield group with Angela Connolly, says she has been overwhelmed by the “amazing response” and reach of the new group.

We would like to reassure anyone in our student community who is self-isolating that we will support them through this challenging time. We will deliver a care package to students who are self-isolating with water, fresh linen, a kettle and some essential food provisions. — University of Hertfordshire (@UniofHerts) March 16, 2020

She said: “We are hoping that the groups will provide a way to help those who are most vulnerable and those that are self-isolating. There appears to be a wonderful community pulling together and ready to offer help when needed. We just hope we can help lighten the load for some people.”

Sacha added: “We think these databases of amazing people could become a really useful tool as times get more challenging and different services or charities need to find places with lots of volunteers quickly.

“The groups are to be used as platforms for members to request help and then other members respond to those requests.”

Two Hertsmere borough councillors, Chris Grey and Chris Myers for Potters Bar Furzefield ward, have also taken to social media to share their phone numbers and can be reached on 07734699706 and 07535925297, respectively, to deliver groceries and support.

If you need to get in touch with these groups or want to join please search Facebook.