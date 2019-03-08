Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar court results

Michael Doyle: 31, of Lancaster Way, Welwyn.

On January 8 in Borehamwood, Doyle was in charge of a Vauxhall Corsa while over the drink drive limit.

Doyle had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Fined £400.

Ordered to pay victim services £40 and £85 court costs.

Ten penalty points issued.

Mathew Evans: 33, of Howlands, WGC.

On January 31 in Markyate, failed to give a blood sample during the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Drove a large goods or passenger carrying vehicle (a BMW) in Markyate while banned from driving.

Jailed for 18 weeks and banned from driving for 12 months.

Melita Rowntree: 40, of Boundary Lane, WGC.

Stole make-up worth £9.18 from Superdrug in WGC.

Fined £40.

Ordered to pay £30 towards victim services.

Michael Hall: 65, of Peartree Close, WGC.

Used a Mercedes in WGC when there was no insurance on October 9.

Drove a private hire vehicle, namely a Mercedes, without a licence under the Local Government Act.

Being the owner of a private hire vehicle, namely a Mercedes, knowingly used that vehicle in WGC without having a licence under the Local Government Act.

Being a person licensed under the Local Government Act, operated a vehicle, namely a Mercedes, as a private hire vehicle while no current licence was in force for the vehicle.

Fined £220.

Ordered to pay costs of £120.

Six penalty points issued.

Muntala Kasonso: 26, of Cunningham Avenue, Hatfield.

Drove a Vauxhall Astra in Oldings Corner, Hatfield, on December 8 while over the drink drive limit.

Kasonso had 109 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Fined £120.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs.

Banned from driving for three years.

Nyahunzvi Shingirayi: 57, of St Audrey Green, WGC.

Drove a BMW 318i in Hertford Road, WGC, while over the drink drive limit on September 29.

He had 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £120.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs. Banned from driving for three years.

Lea Kelly: 34, of Dukes Court, WGC.

Assaulted a PC acting in the exercise of his functions in WGC on February 1.

Used threatening, abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in WGC on February 1.

Assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions in WGC on February 1.

Fined £400.

Ordered to pay compensation of £75 and £30 to victim services.

Derry McDonald: 27, of Peartree Lane, WGC.

Stole electric toothbrushes from Boots in WGC on February 6.

Community order made. McDonald must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

This work will be supervised by a responsible officer.

Ordered to pay victim services £85 and £85 costs.

