How do you register to vote in Hertsmere and Welwyn Hatfield?

Hertsmere and Welwyn Hatfield borough councils have provided General Election information ahead of the poll on Thursday, December 12.

To have your say on who gets elected you must be registered to vote by 5pm on Tuesday, November 26.

If you have not yet registered to vote, have recently moved house or turned 18, you will need to register in order to be able to vote.

To vote by post you need to apply and forms have to be completed and returned by 5pm on Tuesday, November 26.

Proxy voting means another person can vote on your behalf. To vote by proxy, you need to complete a form and return it to your council's electoral services team by 5pm on Wednesday, December 4.

You can register to vote online at gov.uk/register-to-vote or contact your council's electoral services.

If you want to vote in person and are registered, a poll card will be sent to you about five weeks before the election.

If you have not received a poll card please contact Hertsmere's electoral services team on 020 8207 7481 or email elections@hertsmere.gov.uk.

And for Welwyn hatfield contact electoral services by email elections@welhat.gov.uk or by telephone on 01707 357300 to request a card.

Details of the candidates will be published on hertsmere.gov.uk or welhat.gov.uk - as soon as possible after 4pm on Thursday November 14 when they are confirmed, but it is down to individuals and their parties to promote themselves and why they want you to vote for them.