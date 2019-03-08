Advanced search

How many people from Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere signed the petition to revoke Article 50?

PUBLISHED: 17:03 22 August 2019

Picture: Pixabay.

Picture: Pixabay.

Archant

Less than 10 per cent of constituents from Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere signed the petition to revoke Article 50 - which closed on Tuesday.

The petition, which aims to force Parliament to revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU, had just over six million signatures from UK residents.

A total of 9,848 signatories from MP Oliver Dowden's Hertsmere constituency - making up 9.46 per cent of voters - and 10,203 signatories from MP Grant Shapps' Welwyn Hatfield constituency - making up 8.73 per cent of voters - signed the pro-remain petition.

Both boroughs voted to leave the European Union by slim margins in 2016 with Hertsmere and Welwyn Hatfield ticking leave by a margin of 0.8 and three per cent, respectively.

The government responded to the petition in March 26, stating that it will not revoke Article 50 and "will honour the result of the 2016 referendum and work with Parliament to deliver a deal".

