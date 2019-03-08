Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Who are our Conservative MPs backing to become the next Prime Minister?

PUBLISHED: 12:14 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 13 June 2019

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden and Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps with Boris Johnson's brother Jo Johnson

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden and Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps with Boris Johnson's brother Jo Johnson

Archant

The Conservative leadership contest is taking place today, but how are our Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere MPs going to vote?

Oliver Dowden and Grant ShappsOliver Dowden and Grant Shapps

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps, who called for outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May to stand down as long ago as autumn 2017, is supporting Boris Johnson to be the next Conservative leader.

Mr Shapps attended the launch of the Back Boris campaign this week, and said last month: "I think that the Conservative Party is unlikely to want to trust another Remain-turned-Leaver."

You may also want to watch:

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden is also supporting Mr Johnson to become the next Prime Minister.

An article written for The Times by Mr Dowden and two fellow Conservative MPs said on the matter: "we believe there really is only one logical answer: Boris Johnson."

Voting is taking place by secret ballot in the Commons, with a result expected some time after 1pm.

Any candidate who fails to receive at least 17 votes will be eliminated from the contest at this stage.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Hatfield

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Hatfield stabbing

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Boy, 14, in hospital after Potters Bar stabbing

The Furzefield centre on Mutton Lane, near where the 14-year old was stabbed. Picture: Google street view.

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Most Read

Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Hatfield

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Hatfield stabbing

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Boy, 14, in hospital after Potters Bar stabbing

The Furzefield centre on Mutton Lane, near where the 14-year old was stabbed. Picture: Google street view.

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Who are our Conservative MPs backing to become the next Prime Minister?

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden and Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps with Boris Johnson's brother Jo Johnson

Codicote and Hatfield Town find out league allocation plus early county cup draws

Codicote V Hatfield Town . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Heal battles ‘brutal’ challenge to complete two marathons in two days

Garden City Runners' Dave Heal.

Herts historian reflects on D-Day voyage after HMS St Albans leads Royal Navy salute

HMS St Albans led the ship Boudicca from Portsmouth to Normandy to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Ministry of Defence

Jamie Brown of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Has your marketing changed to keep pace with your customers?

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists