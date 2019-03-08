Who are our Conservative MPs backing to become the next Prime Minister?

The Conservative leadership contest is taking place today, but how are our Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere MPs going to vote?

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps, who called for outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May to stand down as long ago as autumn 2017, is supporting Boris Johnson to be the next Conservative leader.

Mr Shapps attended the launch of the Back Boris campaign this week, and said last month: "I think that the Conservative Party is unlikely to want to trust another Remain-turned-Leaver."

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden is also supporting Mr Johnson to become the next Prime Minister.

An article written for The Times by Mr Dowden and two fellow Conservative MPs said on the matter: "we believe there really is only one logical answer: Boris Johnson."

Voting is taking place by secret ballot in the Commons, with a result expected some time after 1pm.

Any candidate who fails to receive at least 17 votes will be eliminated from the contest at this stage.