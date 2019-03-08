Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere MPs back government on Brexit

PUBLISHED: 16:07 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 04 September 2019

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps is backing the government on Brexit. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps is backing the government on Brexit. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

© Chris Rout / Alamy

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps and Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden both voted in support of the government against the motion seeking to block a no-deal Brexit.

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden is backing the government on Brexit. Picture: Supplied.Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden is backing the government on Brexit. Picture: Supplied.

The Commons voted 328 to 301 last night to take control of the agenda, enabling them to bring forward a bill which aims to delay the UK's exit date.

Neither Mr Shapps or Mr Dowden were among the 21 rebel Tory MPs who joined opposition parties yesterday to defeat the government.

Mr Shapps, who was recently appointed as transport secretary, voted to remain in the EU - while 53 per cent of constituents in Welwyn Hatfield voted to leave.

He criticised the backlash in response to the Prime Minister's prorogation of Parliament last week, calling the response "completely out there and untrue".

You may also want to watch:

He also criticised MPs who complain about Brexit, saying "they knew what they were voting for" when they decided to trigger Article 50 and leave the EU.

Mr Dowden also voted to remain in the EU, with 50.08 per cent of Hertsmere constituents backing the leave campaign.

He was optimistic about Boris Johnson's vision for the country, but acknowledged that the Prime Minister has a "big job to do" delivering Brexit.

Mr Dowden said: "With no parliamentary agreement on the best way forward for Brexit and the majority unchanged, he will have a mountain to climb.

"That said, I think Boris will project a very positive vision about how Britain can be an open and diverse nation, focusing on a new sense of direction for the UK in the world."

After the vote yesterday, Downing Street said the rebel MPs would have the whip removed, effectively expelling them from the parliamentary party, and Mr Johnson said he would bring forward a motion for an early General Election.

Most Read

Twelve-year-old boy is victim of hit and run in Welwyn Garden City

A 12-year-old was injured in a hit and run on Longlands Road. Picture: Google Maps

Vin Diesel filming Fast and Furious 9 movie in Hatfield

Water feature at Hatfield House. Picture: Kevin Lines

CCTV image released following ‘outraging public decency’ incident in Hatfield

Police believe this man maybe able to help with their enquiries. Picture: Herts Police.

A1(M): Crash near Welwyn Garden City closes one lane

Traffic on the A1(M). Picture: Tracey Loo.

Welwyn Garden City children teach Strictly star David James how to sell cupcakes

Ex-footballer David James turned out for Welwyn Garden City bake sale. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Twelve-year-old boy is victim of hit and run in Welwyn Garden City

A 12-year-old was injured in a hit and run on Longlands Road. Picture: Google Maps

Vin Diesel filming Fast and Furious 9 movie in Hatfield

Water feature at Hatfield House. Picture: Kevin Lines

CCTV image released following ‘outraging public decency’ incident in Hatfield

Police believe this man maybe able to help with their enquiries. Picture: Herts Police.

A1(M): Crash near Welwyn Garden City closes one lane

Traffic on the A1(M). Picture: Tracey Loo.

Welwyn Garden City children teach Strictly star David James how to sell cupcakes

Ex-footballer David James turned out for Welwyn Garden City bake sale. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere MPs back government on Brexit

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps is backing the government on Brexit. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Fastest time for Gittens of Herts Phoenix while GCRs enjoy some big event fever

Amelia Gittens of Herts Phoenix at the British U15/U17 Championships. Picture: SHAUN GITTENS

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted list has been updated.

Miracle escape still on as Knebworth Park beat Kings Langley

Knebworth Park's Josh Roseberry. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield and Brookmans Park schools join multi-academy trust

Danes Educational Trust CEO Dr Josephine Valentine with Chancellor's headmaster David Croston. Picture: Danes Educational Trust.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists