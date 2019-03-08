Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere MPs back government on Brexit

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps is backing the government on Brexit. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire © Chris Rout / Alamy

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps and Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden both voted in support of the government against the motion seeking to block a no-deal Brexit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden is backing the government on Brexit. Picture: Supplied. Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden is backing the government on Brexit. Picture: Supplied.

The Commons voted 328 to 301 last night to take control of the agenda, enabling them to bring forward a bill which aims to delay the UK's exit date.

Neither Mr Shapps or Mr Dowden were among the 21 rebel Tory MPs who joined opposition parties yesterday to defeat the government.

Mr Shapps, who was recently appointed as transport secretary, voted to remain in the EU - while 53 per cent of constituents in Welwyn Hatfield voted to leave.

He criticised the backlash in response to the Prime Minister's prorogation of Parliament last week, calling the response "completely out there and untrue".

You may also want to watch:

He also criticised MPs who complain about Brexit, saying "they knew what they were voting for" when they decided to trigger Article 50 and leave the EU.

Mr Dowden also voted to remain in the EU, with 50.08 per cent of Hertsmere constituents backing the leave campaign.

He was optimistic about Boris Johnson's vision for the country, but acknowledged that the Prime Minister has a "big job to do" delivering Brexit.

Mr Dowden said: "With no parliamentary agreement on the best way forward for Brexit and the majority unchanged, he will have a mountain to climb.

"That said, I think Boris will project a very positive vision about how Britain can be an open and diverse nation, focusing on a new sense of direction for the UK in the world."

After the vote yesterday, Downing Street said the rebel MPs would have the whip removed, effectively expelling them from the parliamentary party, and Mr Johnson said he would bring forward a motion for an early General Election.