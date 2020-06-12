Advanced search

‘This is a time for listening’ to BAME community – say Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere leaders

PUBLISHED: 15:37 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 12 June 2020

Welwyn Hatfield leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury and Hertsmere leader Cllr Morris Bright. Picture: WHBC/HBC

Welwyn Hatfield leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury and Hertsmere leader Cllr Morris Bright. Picture: WHBC/HBC

Archant

The leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has said it is time to listen to the BAME community.

Cllr Tony Kingsbury joined all borough, county, police and district leaders, across Hertfordshire, in support of Black Lives Matter.

He said: “This is a time for listening to our BAME communities and understanding how we can all effect real and permanent change.”

Joining the call, Hertsmere Borough Council leader Cllr Morris Bright, explained: “The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the events that have followed have reminded us all once again that we cannot and should not tolerate racism in any form or from any person.

“As a borough council representing the second most diverse population in Hertfordshire, we have an important and continuing role to play in challenging inequality and, I want to stress, we have a proud tradition of embracing and celebrating diversity.

“We also have well-established working relationships with the police and a whole host of other agencies and groups, including the Forum of Faiths, so that the perspectives and needs of our communities are understood and are central to everything we do. But there is always more that everyone can and must do and that includes our council.

“I shall be consulting with the leaders of both opposition parties in our borough to put forward a cross-party motion to our full council meeting in July.

“That motion will further set out our stance as an authority in terms of playing our part in eradicating discrimination within our communities and promoting tolerance and understanding.”

Outside of councils, University of Hertfordshire vice-chancellor Quintin McKellar has said that the Hatfield-based institution remains committed to addressing it academic attainment disparities between BAME and white students.

Mr Mckellar said: “Racism has no place at our University. For any member of staff or student who has experienced it, I want to tell you that it is not acceptable, we will not stand for it and that you are not alone. We must address this issue together.

“It isn’t until you walk in someone’s shoes that you can truly appreciate their experiences. But it is only by having an open dialogue that we can educate and stand up as allies for one another.

“What I can do is to listen to our black students and staff and give them a platform. This will allow us to work side by side to create a framework and a system here at Herts that gives everyone, no matter who they are, opportunity and a fair future.

“Our vision as a University is that whatever your background, wherever you are from, higher education can be a transformational experience.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City woman sleeps on blow-up mattress to avoid ‘disrepair’ in bedroom

The Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TA

Businesses in Welwyn Garden City are getting ready to welcome customers back

The Welwyn Garden City BID has been helping businesses be prepared for reopening after ockdown. Picture: WGC BID

Most Read

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City woman sleeps on blow-up mattress to avoid ‘disrepair’ in bedroom

The Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TA

Businesses in Welwyn Garden City are getting ready to welcome customers back

The Welwyn Garden City BID has been helping businesses be prepared for reopening after ockdown. Picture: WGC BID

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Danny Loo

‘This is a time for listening’ to BAME community – say Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere leaders

Welwyn Hatfield leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury and Hertsmere leader Cllr Morris Bright. Picture: WHBC/HBC

Boy, 16, arrested for assault in Hatfield

The boy was arrested in Mosquito Way, Hatfield for assault. Picture: Google Street View

Welwyn Garden City woman sleeps on blow-up mattress to avoid ‘disrepair’ in bedroom

The Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TA

Two day virtual relay raises more than £1,000 for domestic abuse charity

Jason Lombard of energie Fitness with Patsy Daeche from the Helpline at the virtual finishing line in Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24