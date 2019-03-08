Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere fly the flag for Herts Pride

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council flying the flag for pride. Picture: WHBC. Archant

Both Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere borough councils are flying the flag today (Aug 30) in advance of Hertfordshire Pride.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The flag flying at Hertsmere Borough Council. Picture: Jeremy Newmark. The flag flying at Hertsmere Borough Council. Picture: Jeremy Newmark.

The LGBTQIA+ pride flag will fly in celebration of the Hertswide festival, which is taking place in Watford tomorrow.

Cllr Tony Kingsbury, leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said he was proud that Welwyn Hatfield has become a welcoming place for diversity, and applauded Welwyn Hatfield Youth Council's work on reducing stigma and promoting LGBTQ+ issues in schools through its 'Operation Stigma' campaign.

He said: "It's great to see our youth councillors doing such good work supporting young people in schools and I encourage anyone going along on Saturday to stop by their stall to find out more."

Laura Wells, youth council chair, added: "LGBTQ+ has been one of our main priorities this year and we've put a lot of focus into it. This is why the Youth Council is so excited to be attending Herts Pride, it's very important to us."

Labour Potters Bar councillors Christian Gray and Chris Myers put up the flag at Hertsmere Borough Council offices today. Picture: Supplied. Labour Potters Bar councillors Christian Gray and Chris Myers put up the flag at Hertsmere Borough Council offices today. Picture: Supplied.

Hertsmere's first openly gay councillor couple Christian Gray and Chris Myers, for Potters Bar Furzefield ward, were also out flying the flag.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Gray called the support of council officers "excellent" but pointed out "we have a long way to go".

He said: "In 2019 diversity and inclusion can no longer be ignored by any modern organisation."

Hertfordshire County Council flying the LBTQIA+ flag today at Hertford County Hall. Picture: HCC. Hertfordshire County Council flying the LBTQIA+ flag today at Hertford County Hall. Picture: HCC.

HBC says it will continue flying the flag all week outside of its Borehamood-based council offices in the run up to Hertfordshire Pride and will continue to promote the festival throughout the week.

"As a council we are committed to promoting equality and diversity and we'll continue to promote and support Herts Pride 2019 through our social media channels," a spokeswoman said. "We hope everyone attending has a fantastic day."

Hertfordshire County Council also flew the flag today.

You can buy wrist bands to Herts Pride here: wegottickets.com/event/476574.

Campus West will also be hosting special screenings of the films 'Pride' and 'Are You Proud?' next week to celebrate. Tickets are available from WGC Campus West at: tickets.cwentertainment.co.uk.

More information about the Herts Pride event is available at: hertspride.co.uk.