Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere try to get every homeless person in over the weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:53 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 31 March 2020

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere Borough Councils are helping the homeless self-isolate in safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere Borough Councils are helping the homeless self-isolate in safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

After the Government said all rough sleepers must be in by the weekend, Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere Borough Councils brought everyone that they could identify as homeless inside.

The councils were given two days notice on Friday that they must find emergency accommodation for all rough sleepers.

However both councils think that there could be many more homeless people still on our streets that they have not yet identified.

A spokeswoman for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said: “Ahead of the weekend we made sure that no one in Welwyn Hatfield would be out on the streets.

“This has been achieved thanks to a huge effort from the council’s homelessness team, with support from our dedicated local partners.

“We’ve made suitable facilities available for users of the night shelter, helping protect those who are amongst the most vulnerable to the spread of the virus.

“Throughout the outbreak, they will receive the appropriate help and support and, if needed, somewhere safe to self-isolate.

“There may, however, be people out there that we don’t know about, and to tackle this issue we are appealing for the public’s help.”

Hertsmere Borough Council has worked tireless over the weekend to ensure they also get people inside during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Potters Bar Oakmere councillor Jean Heywood.

Cllr Heywood, who is also portfolio holder for housing, said: “Last week we were able to achieve this for two individuals on Friday.

“We are working tirelessly to reach out to all other rough sleepers in Hertsmere and would ask that members of the public help us locate those individuals.”

“To help these efforts, some councils will need to call on the Government for urgent help to find accommodation and enforce this and have access to funding if they need to cover additional staffing and support costs.”

However chairman of the Local Government Association Cllr James Jamieson has said: “To help these efforts, some councils will need to call on the Government for urgent help to find accommodation and enforce this and have access to funding if they need to cover additional staffing and support costs.”

Both councils advise residents to report rough sleepers 24/7 via Street Link: streetlink.org.uk

You can find also download the StreetLink app or call 0300 500 0914. If you have concerns about a child’s welfare, please call 999.

Most Read

Garden waste suspended in Welwyn Hatfield but open for collection in Hertsmere

Brown bin, garden waste, collections are temporarily suspended. Picture: WHBC.

Have you seen rainbows in Welwyn Hatfield windows?

Stephanie Robinson's boys drew rainbows onto their windows. Picture: Stephanie Robinson

Which Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar shops and takeaways are open?

Some takeaways are open in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: New measures to prevent highways workers being abused by public

Highways workers have faced abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. File photo. Picture: DANNY LOO

