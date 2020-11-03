Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere’s latest coronavirus statistics before national lockdown

As another national lockdown approaches this week, the number of coronavirus cases in Welwyn Hatfield has seen a slight rise, while cases in Hertsmere have decreased.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were a 136 confirmed cases in Welwyn Hatfield between October 24 and 30, an increase of six, while Hertsmere saw a decrease of 10, down to 141 cases.

The total number of cases up to November 2 for Welwyn Hatfield sits at 1,098 and 1,365 for Hertsmere.

The average cases per 100,000 people in the latest week across England was 153. In Hertsmere, this figure was 134, and 111 in Welwyn Hatfield.

Both figures have remained similar to the previous weeks, however the average cases per 100,000 across England has continued to rise more quickly from 137 to 153.

