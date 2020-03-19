Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere focus on key services amid coronavirus outbreak

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere Borough Council said they will be focusing on key services during the outbreak.

This means bins will be collected – but do take precautions with tissues if you are self-isolating – and essential repairs will be carried out, but the community bus service has been suspended in Welwyn Hafield.

Cllr Tony Kingsbury, leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said: “The number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise, with Hertfordshire amongst the most affected areas, and we are entering a period which will test us all in different and unexpected ways.

“During this challenging time it is vital that we all pull together and look out for each other – family, friends and neighbours – and follow the advice from the NHS, Public Health England and the government.

He added: “Our response to COVID-19 is our top priority and we are doing everything in our power to keep our critical services running for people in Welwyn Hatfield, including local businesses.”

“For some of you, the changes could mean going online or phoning rather than visiting the council offices in WGC and Hatfield, or not using facilities such as Campus West which we have had to temporarily close,” He said. “Others may be affected by the suspension of services such as the community buses which some of you rely on because of the guidance we have received.”

Hertsmere borough leader Cllr Morris Bright MBE, said they are also making “difficult decisions” on key public meetings and events.

Cllr Bright said: “This means that some of our popular events and services, which often mean so much to our local communities across the borough, are having to be suspended for the time being.”

Managing director Sajida Bijle, added: “We are continuing to deliver our core, operational services and will do our very best to keep our residents and customers informed of the adjustments that we are making.”

The civic dinner and awards ceremony, on Sunday, April 5 at Elstree Studios, has also been postponed, where a Potters Bar local was set to pick up a prize. Chatter Tables and Healthy Hubs in Potters Bar have also been suspended by HBC, along with pest control.

Please keep an eye on welhat.gov.uk/coronavirus and hertsmere.gov.uk/coronavirus for the latest updates.