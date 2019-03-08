Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brexit deal vote, once again: How Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar’s MPs voted

PUBLISHED: 16:12 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 29 March 2019

Oliver Dowden and Grant Shapps

Oliver Dowden and Grant Shapps

Archant

The Prime Minister’s Brexit withdrawal agreement has been rejected by MPs for a third time this afternoon - how did Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar’s MPs vote?

The latest vote saw 286 MPs in favour of, and 344 rejecting, the withdrawal agreement, and rejecting the possibility of delaying Brexit until May 22.

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden voted, for the third time, to approve the deal, adding on Facebook: “We were supposed to be leaving the European Union today.

“It is a source of great frustration and sadness to me that Parliament has not delivered to that timetable.”

He described the deal as “not perfect” but had hoped that it would pass.

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps, who has previously twice refused to back the deal, was this time persuaded.

It wasn’t enough to get the deal through, however.

Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the House of Commons following the announcement of the results.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for the Prime Minister to resign and stated there should be a general election.

Most Read

One person dead in Welwyn Garden City blaze

The damaged house in Oaktree Garth, Welwyn Garden City after a fire in the early hours of the morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police swarm block of flats in Hatfield drugs raid

There was a heavy police presence in Clarkson Court, Hatfield as officers executed a warrant. Picture: supplied.

Man with ‘machete’ knocking on doors in Hatfield

A view of Millwards, Hatfield, where a man knocking on doors reportedly had a machete. Picture: Google Streetview

Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with a damaged car. Picture: Herts Police

Sex in the suburbs: how many affairs are happening in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar?

The number of illicit affairs in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Most Read

One person dead in Welwyn Garden City blaze

The damaged house in Oaktree Garth, Welwyn Garden City after a fire in the early hours of the morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police swarm block of flats in Hatfield drugs raid

There was a heavy police presence in Clarkson Court, Hatfield as officers executed a warrant. Picture: supplied.

Man with ‘machete’ knocking on doors in Hatfield

A view of Millwards, Hatfield, where a man knocking on doors reportedly had a machete. Picture: Google Streetview

Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with a damaged car. Picture: Herts Police

Sex in the suburbs: how many affairs are happening in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar?

The number of illicit affairs in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Brexit deal vote, once again: How Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar’s MPs voted

Oliver Dowden and Grant Shapps

Welwyn Garden City to hold Environment Day events

Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield’s Billy Joe Saunders says demand for tickets to his Stevenage show is already huge

Boxing promoter Frank Warren and Billy Joe Saunders announce his next fight against Shefat Isufi at the Lamex stadium, home of Stevenage FC. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City headteacher thanks staff, pupils and parents for ‘wonderful time’ at school

Ridgeway Academy headteacher Jed Whelan is retiring after four years at the school. Picture: Danny Loo

New Orbit ticket zone to affect Arriva buses across Hertfordshire

Arriva buses have introduced a new Orbit ticket zone affecting routes and price Hertfordshire. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists