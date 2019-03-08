Brexit deal vote, once again: How Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar’s MPs voted

Oliver Dowden and Grant Shapps Archant

The Prime Minister’s Brexit withdrawal agreement has been rejected by MPs for a third time this afternoon - how did Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar’s MPs vote?

The latest vote saw 286 MPs in favour of, and 344 rejecting, the withdrawal agreement, and rejecting the possibility of delaying Brexit until May 22.

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden voted, for the third time, to approve the deal, adding on Facebook: “We were supposed to be leaving the European Union today.

“It is a source of great frustration and sadness to me that Parliament has not delivered to that timetable.”

He described the deal as “not perfect” but had hoped that it would pass.

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps, who has previously twice refused to back the deal, was this time persuaded.

It wasn’t enough to get the deal through, however.

Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the House of Commons following the announcement of the results.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for the Prime Minister to resign and stated there should be a general election.