Pupil pays tribute to NHS heroes with award-winning story

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:59 AM March 9, 2021   
Lucy Jefford, who lives in Welwyn and goes to school in Letchworth, had her story celebrating NHS doctors chosen in a national writing competition.

A 13-year-old girl from Welwyn has won a national writing competition for her story about a doctor's preparations for a shift with COVID-19 patients.

Lucy Jefford, who attends St Francis College in Letchworth, had her story 'On the Frontline' chosen alongside 14 other entries to feature in the anthology 'My Twist on a Tale: Everyday Heroes Winning Stories'.

Her story follows a doctor who wakes up in the morning and gets ready for her day of work at the hospital, while longing to hug her husband and celebrate her baby daughter's birthday.

Over 1,200 children entered the competition, with winning stories picked across 15 categories.

Lucy said: “I couldn't believe it when I found out I'd won the competition. I was speechless, proud, and ecstatic!

"Never in a million years did I expect or even dream I'd write one of the winning stories! It was a great achievement and an uplifting event amid the pandemic.”

