Pupil pays tribute to NHS heroes with award-winning story
- Credit: Consilium Communications
A 13-year-old girl from Welwyn has won a national writing competition for her story about a doctor's preparations for a shift with COVID-19 patients.
Lucy Jefford, who attends St Francis College in Letchworth, had her story 'On the Frontline' chosen alongside 14 other entries to feature in the anthology 'My Twist on a Tale: Everyday Heroes Winning Stories'.
Her story follows a doctor who wakes up in the morning and gets ready for her day of work at the hospital, while longing to hug her husband and celebrate her baby daughter's birthday.
Over 1,200 children entered the competition, with winning stories picked across 15 categories.
Lucy said: “I couldn't believe it when I found out I'd won the competition. I was speechless, proud, and ecstatic!
You may also want to watch:
"Never in a million years did I expect or even dream I'd write one of the winning stories! It was a great achievement and an uplifting event amid the pandemic.”
Most Read
- 1 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
- 2 Dozens of fines handed out following COVID breaches as police reiterate they will 'take action where required'
- 3 International Women’s Day: Looking back on the women who inspired us over the last year
- 4 Boxing promoter Frank Warren praises Stevenage's Lister Hospital staff after COVID-19 battle
- 5 Person dies after being hit by train near Welwyn Garden City railway station
- 6 The many promises to save Hatfield
- 7 One year on since first recorded coronavirus case in Welwyn Hatfield
- 8 Hatfield school appoints new headteacher
- 9 7 ideas to change Hatfield
- 10 From 'half-baked' to a New Town - did planners keep their promise to make Hatfield a 'pleasant land'?