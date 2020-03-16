Hertfordshire Archives want to hear from Welwyn Garden City's young people

Hertfordshire Archives & Local Studies, along with a team of volunteers from Welwyn Garden City, want to use children and young people's experiences of living in the town for a new exhibition.

Children and young people aged up to 18 are invited to give their thoughts on what it's like to grow up in Welwyn Garden City; if they think it combines the best of urban and country living, as it was originally designed to do, and what kind of place they would like to live in when they are older and why.

Terry Douris, cabinet member for education, libraries and localism, said: "We're extremely pleased to be engaging with the community on this exhibition and look forward to hearing the views of its younger residents.

"Submissions can include reflections, drawings and other creative ways of expressing thoughts of growing up in the garden city."

The exhibition is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and while it will have a focus on the post-war life of the town and its residents, it also aims to gather ideas and aspirations from the town's future generation.

The exhibition is due to be completed in spring 2020 and will then begin its tour of the garden city.

Hertfordshire Archives & Local Studies invite all submissions via email to hals.enquiries@hertfordshire.gov.uk by March 16 2020.

Featured submissions will receive a contribution consent form.