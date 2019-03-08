Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City volunteers do their bit on World Cleanup Day

PUBLISHED: 16:54 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 23 September 2019

Clean Up WGC organised six litter picks around Welwyn Garden City for World Clean Up Day. Picture: Lloyd Harrison

Archant

Almost 80 volunteers took part in community litter picks across Welwyn Garden City to support World Cleanup Day on Saturday.

Clean Up WGC organised six litter picks around Welwyn Garden City for World Clean Up Day. Picture: Gemma WoodsClean Up WGC organised six litter picks around Welwyn Garden City for World Clean Up Day. Picture: Gemma Woods

Almost 80 volunteers took part in community litter picks across WGC to support World Cleanup Day on Saturday.

Carol Hopkins and Lloyd Harrison from the Clean Up WGC team planned six community litter picks at King George V playing fields, Moors Walk shopping area, Knella Road, Howlands, Stanborough and Nursery Hills.

Each litter pick lasted for about an hour each, and more than 60 bags of rubbish were collected. The youngest volunteer was just three years old and the oldest was over 70, with pupils also helping from local schools.

Clean Up WGC organised six litter picks around Welwyn Garden City for World Clean Up Day. Picture: Barbara FitzsimonClean Up WGC organised six litter picks around Welwyn Garden City for World Clean Up Day. Picture: Barbara Fitzsimon

The group thanked Gemma Woods, Fiona Thompson and Barbara Fitzsimon for leading three of the picks. Carol said: "It was such fantastic weather for litter picking and the volunteers all worked so hard to help improve our town by making it cleaner."

The next litter pick will be held at Stanborough Lakes and Haldens Park on Sunday, October 6.

