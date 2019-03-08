Jamil Sarki murder: Two women sentenced for perverting the course of justice

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Two women have been sentenced for perverting the course of justice following the murder of Jamil Sarki in Welwyn Garden City last year.

Kim Munns, aged 56, and 31-year-old Gemma Kinnane - both of The Close, London - appeared for sentencing at St Albans Crown Court yesterday.

Munns was handed a 12 month prison sentence, while Kinnane was given 12 months in prison, suspended for two years. In addition, she must serve 200 hours of community service.

Both women were found guilty of perverting the course of justice on Friday, April 5, following a trial at Luton Crown Court.

Jamil, a 23-year-old from Romford, was stabbed in the Ethelred Close area of Welwyn Garden City at around 10.20pm on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

He was found wounded nearby in Ludwick Way, having sustained a fatal stab wound to his heart and two stab wounds to his arm.

You may also want to watch:

Sadly, Jamil was pronounced dead at the scene. His friend was also assaulted during the incident and sustained a hip injury.

On July 9, 2018 three men were sentenced:

- Daniel Frazer-Traille, aged 35, of Jasmine Gardens, Hatfield, who was found guilty of murder. He received a life sentence, with a minimum term of 23 years. He also received a concurrent sentence of five years after being convicted of attempted GBH.

- Vinnie Bradshaw, aged 19, of Bassingburn Walk, Welwyn Garden City, who was convicted of manslaughter, was sentenced to four years in prison. He also received a concurrent sentence of three years after being convicted of attempted GBH.

- Keith Coventry, aged 35, of The Close, Chingford, who was convicted of manslaughter, was sentenced to seven years in prison. He also received a concurrent sentence of five years after being convicted of attempted GBH.

The court heard how Munns - Coventry's aunt - and Kinnane - Coventry's niece - both gave false alibis for those involved in Jamil's murder.

Det Con Melanie Knight, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "Perverting the course of justice is an extremely serious offence and the fact that Munns and Kinnane were prepared to lie, knowing that Jamil was dead, is sickening and shocking.

"My thoughts remain with Jamil's family and I hope that this result provides some justice for them."