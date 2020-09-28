Welwyn Garden City woman picks up prize in ‘Cycle Selfie’ competition

Aruni Yapa won £50 for her cycling photo. Picture: Supplied Archant

A woman from Welwyn Garden City has won a prize in a national competition aimed at capturing the growing cycling trend in post-lockdown UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aruni Yapa's winning photo of her and her family cycling in Hertfordshire. Picture: Supplied Aruni Yapa's winning photo of her and her family cycling in Hertfordshire. Picture: Supplied

Aruni Yapa came fourth in the competition from insurance company Urban Jungle, aimed at uncovering the stories and experiences of the people who have been cycling during the pandemic.

Aruni said: “About six years ago, we purchased bikes for the family. We have cycled regularly together locally - there are some lovely cycle routes around where we live. In the photo, I’m with my husband and our friends. Over the past few months, we’ve started to cycle regularly when indoor sports facilities haven’t been available due to lockdown.

“We like to cycle around local cycle routes in Hertfordshire. My husband’s friends drive from North West London to us, as they, too, love the open space and beautiful surrounding local areas.

“This picture was taken in Panshanger Park, near Hertford. We had to cycle through a herd of cattle on the park’s cycle path in order to get to this lake. Then we proceeded uphill to a rapeseed field in full bloom, as well as a wild poppy field all in the same park.

You may also want to watch:

“This particular cycle ride was certainly an adventure and so much fun. Our views were breathtaking. I always like to capture my surroundings when out cycling.”

With the nation being urged to avoid public transport and cycling booming across the UK, the Cycle Selfie competition asked cyclists to send a photo of themselves along with their bicycles, with the chance to win up to £250.

Jimmy Williams, CEO of Urban Jungle, he said: “We’ve been watching the phenomenal growth of cycling over the last few months, which we fully support.

“We are a company of cycling enthusiasts, with many of us regularly cycling into work, so we are enjoying the move towards more cycling. To mark this major change, we want to uncover the individual stories of the people who, like us, have a strong passion for cycling.

“There are so many benefits to cycling, from increasing your own fitness levels to reducing pollution and improving the environment, particularly when it comes to congested cities.”

The winner of the Cycle Selfie competition received a £250 Amazon voucher, while four runners up, including Aruni, received £50 Amazon vouchers.

You can see all of the winning entries at: explore.myurbanjungle.com/blog/win-250-in-our-cycleselfie-competition/.